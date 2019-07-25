Today I ordered groceries online from a local store. A friendly gentleman delivered those groceries to my front door. And then he helped me carry the bags full of cheese, vegetables and crackers and too many snacks, into my home.
And my life will never be the same.
I’ve heard of this grocery delivery service. I have even had friends try it out.
“You should do it, Leslie,” they tell me. “It saves so much time.”
But I’m a farm girl from the ’80s and ’90s. I grew up shopping the aisles of the small-town grocery stores. I lived in an era when I could tell the cashier to put the grape pop and candy bar “on my dad’s account” instead of paying for it up front. And, my gosh, the cashier would simply write it down on a piece of paper and trust that my mom or dad would walk in and pay for it.
Times have changed, right?
Sometimes that makes me sad. I know that’s ironic for me to say. I make a living from a website I founded. I love the internet. I’ve met people from around the world. My job gives me more opportunities than a farm girl of my status could ever dream of back when I was a kid.
But there are days when I long for simple. I ponder building a home in the middle of a cornfield, with only a few neighbors nearby. I think about that old clothesline from my childhood, full of towels and unmentionables. And I miss our front porch swing where we sipped tea and snapped beans and dreamed of a future we hadn’t yet created.
Those days were easy. I suppose that’s why I waited so long to order groceries from the internet. It just seems too radical. Like I’m cheating on those small grocery stores I love so much.
But life is busy. The toddler keeps waking up before the sun, and my girls are running all over this community. Plus, I have a business to run, and a few meals to cook and a house to keep clean.
It’s the same type of busy you know, too.
Why wouldn’t I make life easier? Why wouldn’t we all want to make life easier?
So, I tried it. And I loved it. I’ll do it again.
Here’s what I’ve decided. I still will shop some of my favorite small grocery stores. There are just some things that a delivery man will never be able to perfect. Like how to choose a package of grapes. Not too mushy, not too large. Or how to find the freshest milk and eggs.
And bananas. Only I know how to choose bananas.
But maybe we can live in this fast-paced world and still experience (and even hold onto) the past. Maybe we can do both.
I hope so. My kids deserve that. We all deserve that.