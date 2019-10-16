Something miraculous happened this week. Are you ready for this? Let’s set the stage. It’s already mid-October. This happens every year. School starts, I blink and the first quarter is nearly finished. You know how fast it all goes.
When I realized this fact, I told my girls I had to get to a school lunch with them.
“Girls! When can I come eat with you?” I asked.
They still get excited to have their old mom sit beside them in the school cafeteria. It must be because I’m just that cool. Or maybe it’s the fast food I bring them. Either way works for me.
We decided Ella, our oldest, would be first and Grace, our middle child, would be next week. Dad can eat two lunches in one day, so he usually gets both girls in at once.
I don’t like cafeteria food enough for that magic trick.
But back to Ella.
She’s in fifth grade, so I’ve attended a few lunches with her in the past. She’s my “never embarrassed by my mother” kid. At least not yet.
She’ll hug me in front of a group of people.
She’ll let me hold her hand as we walk into school.
She still wants to go shopping with me, and talk to me, and watch movies with me.
I knew lunch with Ella would be easy.
And it was.
She saw me. We hugged. Her friends waved. We chatted. It was like every other lunch we’ve ever had together.
I loved it.
But something else happened in that school lunchroom that changed my mama heart.
Let’s set the stage.
Grace isn’t a big fan of publicly displaying her love for her mom.
Sure, she loves me. We chat at home (although it’s trickier than a chat with her sister). We hug at home (although it takes a bit more prodding than a hug with her sister). When we walk into school together, I stop at the doors so her friends can’t see me.
She is just like her mother at age 9. Payback, I suppose.
I’ll admit, it’s hard on my heart from time to time. But throughout the years, I’ve learned to give her space.
I get it.
Ella’s lunch and Grace’s lunch occur at about the same time, meaning, I knew I would see Grace sitting at those lunch tables when I visited her sister.
I walked into the lunchroom and our eyes met.
She acknowledged me. That was a big deal.
A few minutes later, she waved to me. At this point, I’m wondering if her friends are playing a trick on me or something because this kid never waves to her mother in front of a huge group of friends.
“Your sister just waved to me!” I whispered to Ella.
She laughed and we continued our lunch.
And then the miracle happened. The third graders (that’s Grace’s class) had to clean up and get ready for recess. I watched Grace from the corner of my eye, as to respect her privacy (a little bit). She walked to the front of the lunch line, cleaned her plate and then headed in my direction. I put out my hand thinking maybe she would give her old mom a high-five.
She approached. I held my breath.
She went in for a hug.
A HUG, people. A HUG.
Not just a high-five. Not a glance in my direction. A full-on HUG.
OK, it was just a side hug, but there was definitely arm to arm action. Sure, it lasted only a second, but it was a hug, from my kid, who in the past wouldn’t even acknowledge her mom in public.
She smiled and walked away.
I sat in shock. Her sister sat in shock. And I will now hold that hug in my heart for the rest of my days.
Will I have to wait until her high school graduation for another hug in public? Maybe. But I think that one will stay with me for awhile.
Miracles do happen, folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.