Most of us are familiar with the Scripture passage from Ecclesiastes. It is heard a great deal at celebrations of life. But have you ever really reflected on these words as they apply to your daily life?
As we are in the season of fall, we will begin to see many changes in the weather, the plants and trees, the crops and the pace of our lives. Change is one of the many things that we do not have control over; the progression of time is inevitable. But one thing is for sure, God always is with us. Hebrews 13:5 says “I will never leave you or forsake you.”
God is with us, but we need to seek his will for our lives each and every day. We need to read, study and meditate on God’s Word, the Bible, be in prayer and listen for God’s still, small voice to lead and guide us. We need to strive to be close to God through being in worship and hanging out with fellow believers.
Listen to and sing songs of praise and adoration; tune your radio into a Christian station and bask in the words and melody. Make little changes each day of your life, striving to grow closer to God. He wants to spend time with you. Whatever season you are in on your life’s journey, make room for God, make room for change and make room for joy and peace.
God wants what is best for each one of us. He wants us to share what he has blessed us with as well.
Seek out those in need who are around you and make a difference. That is what God has called us to do. God wants only what is best for each one of us.
Be a blessing and be blessed in the process. “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” Grace, peace and joy.
The Rev. James Bendorf is pastor of Alma/Republican City United Methodist Church.
