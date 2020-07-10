Marj Carpenter was a former west Texas journalist and current news service director at Presbyterian Church USA headquarters in Louisville, Ky., when we met in the early 1990s. She didn’t like me much then and I was intimidated by her.
As National Federation of Press Women president, Marj proposed a small dues increase. Because our farmer-rancher members were just emerging from the farm crisis, Nebraska Press Women opposed it.
What Marj really didn’t like was that, as Nebraska president, I sent a letter to the other state presidents encouraging them to vote no at the national conference.
I don’t remember how the vote turned out, but Marj and I became friends in the years that followed. She supported my election as NFPW president in 2011.
I learned this week that Marj died June 13 in Big Spring, Texas, at age 93. She was slowed by mobility issues the past decade and last attended a national conference in 2013 at Salt Lake City.
I wrote to her two or three times a year, often including clips of my Kearney Hub stories and photos. I always got handwritten replies.
She was a salt-of-the earth Texas girl with the in-your-face honesty of a 28-year veteran of small town newspaper reporting.
Marj also visited more than 120 countries and promoted missions work in speeches at thousands of churches on behalf of 1.3 million Presbyterian Church USA members. She served a term as church general assembly moderator.
As a young member of The Pecos (Texas) Independent and Enterprise editorial staff, Marj had a front row seat to a great American scandal — the rise and fall of swindler Billie Sol Estes. A 1962 expose by city editor Oscar Griffin Jr. won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting.
A 2013 New York Times story written when Estes died described his life as “the saga of a good-ol’-boy con man who created a $150 million empire of real and illusory farming enterprises that capitalized on his contacts in Washington and the gullibility and greed of farmers, banks and agricultural businesses.”
By the late 1950s, he had an “array of interlocking enterprises” involving liquid fertilizer storage tanks, grain elevators, cotton crops, illegally borrowed money, secret payments to farmers and thousands of sham mortgages, the New York Times reported.
Marj said Estes hated her newspaper so much that he started another Pecos paper staffed by loyal reporters from other places who knew little or nothing about west Texas.
She discovered that some people had mistakenly called the Estes newspaper office when trying to reach her and were told, “Marj isn’t here now, but we will give her the message.”
So, Marj called the other office several times and said, “Is Marj there? I have a story for her.” When told to leave a message, she gave made-up news tips about oil rig fires or accidents in ranch country.
Then she watched from her office window as a new-to-the-area reporter jumped in a car to follow the directions she gave to the middle of nowhere or to encounters with folks who had no idea what the reporter was talking about and weren’t friendly to strangers.
When Marj told me that story, I was grateful that she had only yelled at me little bit when our paths crossed on the dues issue.
In a June 15 Associated Press story, her son Jim Bob said she had a weak heart that likely gave out. He added that she was “completely sharp” to the end.
Maybe Marj just decided she had completed her work on Earth during a life well lived.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.