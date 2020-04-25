I love adventure, even an adventure like life since COVID-19. Even though I live alone, and even though this life feels like a tree that has been stripped of its leaves by a storm. Every morning, I slip into jeans and a sweatshirt and my furry slippers. I pour a second cup of coffee, and sit down at my computer in my cozy “office” — actually, a wall at the south end of my living room where I’ve moved my desk, a little filing cabinet and a little antique table I found at a thrift shop.
I turn on gentle music and get to work. I check emails and interview people on the phone and write. It’s efficient, but I miss the chatter in the newsroom and the invisible energy that weaves around and through us.
Thursday morning, before I started working, I took a walk. The sun rises early now, and the world was just starting to yawn and stretch. The air was warming. The birds sang. Sweet Mother Earth seemed oblivious to the deep human pain and loss going on under her eyes.
That’s what I loved about getting out. Amid so much human suffering inside, spring is ripening and promising outside.
The school parking lot and soccer fields were empty, but I saw dainty green leaves tiptoeing out on the trees. I saw the first dandelions of spring poking up by the sidewalks.
A woman came toward me. Without a word, we each veered off the sidewalk and onto the soft grass on either side so we’d keep that recommended 10-foot distance between us. We nodded hellos as we passed.
I passed a young mother playing with her two preschoolers on the driveway. A neighbor came outside to deposit a bulging bag of trash into her garbage can, and she waved. The mother waved back. No words. Just waves.
I passed a man on the sidewalk who was limping behind his walker. I stepped off the sidewalk to get by. We nodded in greeting, but did not share hellos, as if we feared speech might spread COVID-19. Life is hushed now.
Back inside, I sat down to work and glanced at my Ansel Adams 2020 day calendar, which I brought from my desk at work. This week’s picture is Sunrise, Old Walpi Pueblo, a shot, from a distance, of the 1,000-year-old Hopi village that tops First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation, where my cousin Joe lives with his Hopi wife Janice.
It is a stunning black and white photo, part in sunlight and part in shadow, like life during COVID-19, which has infected the “rez,” too. Janice’s home village of Shungopavi is closed to outsiders. Uniformed guards stand outside the single road into town. Joe and Janice’s arts and crafts shop is closed, too. They sit and wait, like the rest of us.
Friends Jim and Jean Miller email. They’re about to drive home to Chicago from their winter condo in San Diego, and they always meander through Arizona and New Mexico, but not this year. Jean is 69 and had brain surgery in December. She’s high-risk. Since Arizona is a mass of COVID-19, they will avoid that state and hurry up on I-15 through Utah, pick up I-70 and I-76 and head east on I-80.
They always come through Kearney, but they may not stop here this year. Or we put together a makeshift picnic and sit 10 feet apart in lawn chairs. I want to hear about their drive through the buttoned-down U.S.A. Travel is as delicious to me as steak, but right now, I must sit tight, as if I’m packed into a zipped-up suitcase that’s been grounded.
But I am not complaining. My friends and loved ones are healthy. I have heat, light, a warm bed, enough food, a smartphone, the internet, YouTube and TV, and unlike so many, I’m still working.
Life is like that photo of Sunset, Old Walpi Pueblo. It has its light and dark sides. This is just another shadow, an adventure of a unique, macabre kind. It, too, will pass.