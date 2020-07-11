Let me begin by saying that the word “sabbath,” as I am using it here today, does not been the Jewish Sabbath or Saturday, or the Christian Sabbath, which is Sunday, but rather the idea of sabbath, of taking time for rest.
We seem to be in a time in the history of the world where working all of the time is considered a badge of honor, and knowing how to slow down and rest is seen by many as lazy. I beg to differ with both of these assertions.
Rest and rejuvenation is something that both God and Jesus did. After creating the earth and everything on and in it, God rested. And remember all of those times that Jesus went off to pray? Just another form of sabbath. Sabbath is a time of rest, relaxation and as Christians, to be with God. In the Christian world this means prayer. But prayer is simply a time to talk with God.
So much of the time we think that sabbath has to be something else and that we have to do something more, but no, it is simple, really. Take time to slow down and just be. Find something that you enjoy and do it.
The point of sabbath was to take time out of our work life and remember that we are each created in God’s image; and that we belong to God, not our work and our money, or to spending the money our work affords us. It is a time to remember that we are more than our work!
Jesus spent much of his time challenging the rules of the sabbath and reminding the Jewish authorities that the sabbath is about more than rules. It is about taking us back to the original meaning and idea of what sabbath is supposed to be — that our lives are meant to glorify God, and that we are meant to be in relationship with God.
We are not just the money we make, the wealth we accumulate and what we are able to buy. The truth is, we can’t imagine life without our money, our work and our constant consumption. So much of our lives is dominated by these truths.
We want the rest and comfort that only sabbath can bring. The work, the money and the consumerism are all soul and life killers… sabbath is what brings our souls back to life… sabbath brings joy back into our lives.
Sabbath is simply about resting our souls and doing things that bring us joy. This is our time when we are able to remember who we have been created to be. Sabbath is our reminder that we are God’s children.
Amen.
Blessings, Pastor Nancy
Nancy Tuma is interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church.