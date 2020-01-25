Quietly wedging its way into the nation’s political scene Feb. 3 will be the Iowa caucuses. They’re overlooked at the moment by the impeachment hearings in the U.S. Senate, but they are out there, looming, hovering, waiting. My friend Laura lives on the state’s eastern edge. Back in 2016, when someone worried that predicted snow might keep people away from the Iowa caucuses, she just laughed. “Snow doesn’t deter Iowans,” she said.
When Laura talks about the Iowa caucuses, I grow envious of the Hawkeye State. The caucuses are about a lot more than politics.
I shared these details in a column four years ago, but they’re worth sharing again, especially in light of the wobbly political state of this great country. I wish voters everywhere were as passionate as Iowans.
“On caucus night, schools are lit up all over Iowa,” Laura, a precinct captain in her Iowa town of 10,000, said. Her town’s registered voters gather in school cafeterias. Democrats go to the high school; the GOP meets at the junior high. The majority of Iowa’s caucuses are held in schools because “the schools are all in our neighborhoods,” Laura told me.
Average attendance is 300 at each caucus. Rain, snow, sleet, hail, whatever, doesn’t keep anyone away.
Laura is a Democrat. At her Democrat caucus, tables are marked for each candidate, and attendees sit down at their candidates’ tables. Balloting begins. If no clear winner emerges after several ballots, the lowest-ranking candidates are eliminated, freeing those candidates’ supporters to choose someone else.
At that point, supporters of each candidate publicly speak to those undecideds about the admirable qualities and stances of their hopeful. Voters listen politely. Speakers supporting other candidates quietly wait their turn. “We are all facing our neighbors,” Laura said. “Iowans are pretty serious about knowing the candidates.”
On it goes until a single candidate snags enough votes to be declared the winner.
While the Republicans have secret ballots, the Democrats do not. Their votes are cast openly.
The results of the 1,681 precinct caucuses in Iowa should be in before midnight, Laura said. Those results will be fed into the state’s 99 political conventions (one for each of Iowa’s counties) and narrowed down to determine who Iowa will support at the Democratic and Republican conventions this summer.
As I listened to Laura, I envied Iowans. There’s something proud and democratic about standing up in public and being counted, especially today, when too few people believe their votes truly count.
“It all takes place in an open room, and everyone can see who you favor,” she said. “We have to get along. We respect each person’s right to make a personal choice.”
Iowa is a state with a surprisingly progressive history.
Iowa was the first state to prohibit race discrimination. In 1839, the Iowa Supreme Court was the first in the nation to reject slavery. In 1847, the University of Iowa became the first college in the nation to admit men and women equally. In 1851, Iowa approved interracial marriage. In 1868, it banned racially segregated schools, doing so 85 years before the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1953. Iowa was also the first state in the union to admit women to the practice of law.
Iowa may be small, but it has a booming voice as the presidential election process unfolds, and that’s refreshing. Iowa’s process slashes through the blithering statistics, numbers, debates, antics and Gallup polls of politics.
Laura unrolled a captivating vision of a diverse quilt of neighbors — Scout leaders, elected local officials, small business owners, farmers, retirees, college students, stay-at-home mothers — sitting together, conversing seriously and, in that civil manner, reaching a consensus on who they think should be president. The rest of the country could learn a lot from Iowans.