I imagine that travel gurus advise against visiting Ogallala in late October. The Front Street Crystal Palace Revue and Wild West shoot-out show closes in late August. Lake McConoughy is pulling down the shades, too.
But for my friend Marj and me, October was perfect. The air is brisk and crowds are gone, making it a stellar time to poke past the weeds along dusty roads and storefronts to see what lies beyond.
We rendezvoused at the I-80 exit early Saturday afternoon. Marj drove from Denver; I came from Kearney. We headed east on Highway 30 past a mom-and-pop restaurant and the Dollar Store and an auto supply store and parked at Front Street, the replica of an old Wild West town. Strolling the wooden sidewalks, we peered in the windows of the closed-for-the-season general store and jail, but the Crystal Palace Saloon was open, so we went in for lunch. The crowd was sparse, but service was stellar.
Across the street, we spotted a shop called Trail’s End. The sign was a bit battered, the parking lot was empty and the place looked as ordinary as an old horse, but the sign said “open,” so we headed over. I’d called the antique store downtown to ask for its hours, but nobody answered the phone.
Trail’s End was a gem. Its nostalgic name honored Ogallala’s fame as the end of the Texas Trail for thousands of cowboys and wranglers who drove cattle into Ogallala, called “the Gomorrah of the Plains” 140 years ago. In the summers, nearly 100,000 cattle a year were driven here and loaded onto Union Pacific railroad cars to be shipped east and west. The town’s population numbered a mere 100 or so, but in the summer, that number exploded. The town was an infestation of saloons, dance halls and gambling houses.
We didn’t find any poker players or prostitutes at Trails’ End. Instead, we discovered a delight of irresistible straw flowers, fine photographs, herbal tea, mugs, angels, jewelry, children’s books, kitchen gadgets, socks, fabric placemats and much more. We were deliriously lost in there for an hour.
Then we walked across the driveway to the Petrified Wood Gallery. We were the only customers there, too. A blue-jeaned man, Pete Peters, stood behind the counter. “This is the slow season,” he said. “It’ll be slow till late spring.”
This wasn’t just a gallery; it was a museum. As Marj talked to Peters, I browsed through his gift shop and 30 or 40 plaques of framed arrowheads. Twin brothers Howard and Harvey Kenfield began collecting those arrowheads along the Platte River in 1935, and in 2000, they donated their collection to Ogallala. The museum also had a sprawling metal sculpture of a man driving a wagon, an ox and a couple of panicked horses across the stormy Platte River. The details — the horses’ manes, the ox, that wagon packed with wee kettles and pots and cartons — were done with jaw-dropping artistry.
We drove up to Lake McConaughy. We spotted a couple of lonely boats and a few fishermen, but the wind combed the water on this brisk afternoon, and parking lots were empty. We followed winding dirt roads that spit us out on Highway 30 seven miles east of Ogallala. Back in town, we had dinner in the new Driftwood Lounge.
Sunday morning a cold front roared in, and the sky was as dull as old cardboard, but we buttoned up winter coats and climbed up to Boot Hill. The bodies buried there have been moved, but headstones have been recreated. We read the signs and grasped the bloody history of Ogallala and wondered why towns always buried their dead high on hillsides.
At noon, we drove east to Ole’s Steakhouse in Paxton. For just $9.95, we each got a scrumptious chicken dinner and an ice cream sundae. After lunch Marj strolled down to the post office to mail a letter. A train sped by. As the sun poked its fingers through the clouds, we said goodbye. The weekend, and Ogallala, had been perfect.
