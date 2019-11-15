It was a typical “joys and concerns” segment leading into the pastor’s prayer Sunday at Kearney’s Faith United Methodist. Prayers were requested for ill relatives and a friend whose spouse was killed in an accident. Military veterans in the congregation were recognized.
When a preschooler raised his hand, the Rev. Jeff Wulf handed the boy the microphone. I thought he would say something about his daddy, a veteran who had stood up a few minutes earlier.
Instead, the toddler gathered his thoughts and said, “My mommy has a baby in her tummy.”
Everyone laughed and Wulf, who usually isn’t at a loss for words, said, “Congratulations” as kind of a question. The parents nodded their heads to assure him the information was correct.
It was a simple, unscripted and, it seemed, unexpected way to share the good news.
There wasn’t a gender reveal, but it was a nice contrast to news about recent wild, weird and dangerous reveals. Some parents have embraced the challenge of doing something more outrageous than anything in viral videos they’ve seen on social media sites.
Such efforts have turned joy into tragedy: the soon-to-be Iowa grandmother killed by shrapnel from a pipe bomb type explosive; the Arizona father who started a 47,000-acre wildfire that caused $8 million damage after he shot a rifle at an explosive target full of blue powder; and the non-fatal crash of a Texas crop-dusting plane that had released a stream of pink water.
It’s easy to find safe and dangerous gender reveal ideas and products on the internet. Most are old-fashioned things such as pink and blue-themed candy bar wrappers, balloons, confetti, T-shirts, baby clothes, greeting cards, scavenger hunts, grandparents’ brag books, piñatas and baked goods.
Even safe events seem like a lot of work. Are you sure there won’t be moans by guests who made a gender bet or had hoped to see a different frosting or confetti color?
Is a gender reveal necessary? It’s not like parents are going to give away their babies if they didn’t get the boy or girl they hoped for.
I’ve never understood the pink for girls and blue for boys idea. I have both colors in my closet, minus little girl pastel pink and 1970s neon pink.
I’m sure color labeling is more difficult for boys and men who wear pink, even though Jo Paoletti, author of “Pink and Blue: Telling the Girls From the Boys in America,” has said more men are doing so. Making the point that a color is just a color, she said, “We see young women wearing black all the time, and nobody asks them who died.”
Old photos of our ancestors often show infant girls and boys in frilly white dresses. History stories from sources such as CNN Health and Smithsonian note that older children of both genders wore pink and blue in past centuries.
At times, color assignments were reversed. A June 1918 Ladies’ Home Journal story says, “The generally accepted rule is pink for the boys and blue for the girls. The reason is that pink, being a more decided and stronger color, is more suitable for the boy, while blue, which is more delicate and dainty, is prettier for the girl.”
The color flip came gradually and is credited mostly to marketing by clothing businesses. The histories say more unisex baby clothes were in style during the late 1960s and 1970s women’s movement years, but pink and blue returned in the 1980s when new prenatal testing technologies could reveal gender.
As a non-parent, I’ll never advise parents on the pink-blue thing. However, if I had been blessed with a child, he or she would have been surrounded by and dressed in mostly earth tones — forest green, gold, several shades of brown and maybe burnt orange.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
