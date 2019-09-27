Rain dribbled down the tour bus windshield and gray clouds hung low for most of Yellowstone National Park day during last week’s 2019 Nebraska Water and Natural Resources Tour. For awhile, a white sleet-snow mix decorated pine tree branches and accumulated on wind-exposed sides of trunks and tops of fallen trees.
Mixed with the wonder I feel whenever I’m in Yellowstone — or other places in the West where natural resources are measured in mountains, waterfalls, forests and canyons — was the thought that Nebraskans can’t get a break from precipitation that has disrupted our lives in big and small ways this year.
The rain was short lived. So were my negative thoughts about it as my attention turned to stories on-bus presenter Shane Doyle told about the history of Yellowstone and surrounding areas from a Native American point of view.
Doyle is a member of the Crow tribe who lives in Bozeman, Mont. He teaches Native American belief and philosophy at Montana State University; is founder of Native Nexus, which helps Montana schools implement accurate Plains Indian curriculum; and leads collaborations between tribes and archaeologists.
He talked about Native Americans’ historical, cultural and spiritual ties to the region’s natural resources, including mountains, plains, plants, wildlife and water. He described the purpose of sweat lodges and fasts.
Doyle, who has fasted for up to three days, said it brings people close to death so they understand that life and water are precious. “You are frail humanity. After three days without water, you’re in a different place,” he said.
His words reminded me of Bible verses I read a few days before the tour in which God reminds Job (chapter 38) that neither he nor humans in general are the big deals we sometimes claim to be.
“Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Tell me if you know so much,” God said to Job as he reviewed natural wonders he created, such as sea boundaries and dawn’s daylight that spreads to the ends of the earth.
Water is God’s focus in verses 22-29. “Have you visited the treasuries of snow or seen where hail is made and stored? ...Who dug the valleys for the torrents of rain?
“Who laid out the path for lightning, causing the rain to fall upon the barren deserts so that the parched and barren ground is satisfied with water and tender grass springs up? Has the rain a father? Where does dew come from? Who is the mother of the ice and frost?”
I’ve been on many Nebraska water tours as a Hub reporter, mostly in the Platte and Republican basins. There was one to New Mexico, where interstate compact issues in the Pecos Basin were similar to Nebraska’s issues in the Republican Basin, and another to California, which has even more complex and contentious local, state and federal water issues.
Last week’s tour to northwest Wyoming and southwest Montana was the first tour on my own using vacation days.
All places have interesting natural resources and mixes of universal and unique water issues. I wish everyone — especially folks whose only interest in water is that it routinely flows from their faucets — could take a tour in Nebraska or other state to better understand complex and vital water quantity and quality issues.
One message last week was that rivers, lakes, mountains and grasslands that look big and strong, may be fragile if they’re not protected or managed with care by people who enjoy and depend on them.
“Frail humanity” can destroy natural resources, but can’t create new ones.
As God said to Job, “Can you shout to the clouds and make it rain? .. Who can tilt the water jars of heaven when everything is dust and clods?”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
