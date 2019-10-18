This week’s mild fall days encouraged me and some northwest Kearney neighbors to take late afternoon-early evening walks around Fountain Hills Park. The blue sky decorated with clouds of various shapes was only part of nature’s show.
Gathered in a mass of cattails and other dried plants in a wetland that is the park’s centerpiece were hundreds of red-winged blackbirds. They all were “talking” at the same time.
Most talkers hide low in the plant mass on most days. However, closer to sunset Wednesday, I watched dozens vie for perches on cattail heads as many more landed in the same small area near the wetland’s south end.
Fast-flying blackbirds flew over the wetland, made hard left or right turns and quickly dropped straight down like falling autumn leaves caught in a downburst.
It was so different than how the sandhill cranes I watch each late winter and early spring land. They tend to circle a target — Platte River sandbar, wet meadow or harvested cornfield — spread their wings like a paragliding aircraft, drop their legs like landing gear and slowly, gently drop from the sky.
Humans can learn a lot from birds.
Lesson one: It’s not good if everyone talks at the same time and no one is listening. The resulting nonsense is competition, not conversation.
I don’t speak blackbird or other bird language, so maybe all that “noise” during my walks was a blackbird folk song or jazz composition beyond my musical understanding. Their use of only one small wetland area suggests they were a choir gathering or a congregation that prefers to sit toward the back of the sanctuary.
Lesson two: We’re all beautiful and interesting in our own ways.
Pink flamingos and brightly colored parrots are stunning, but no more beautiful than a male cardinal adding a pop of red to a frosty winter scene. Those who prefer more subtle beauty in people, landscapes, architecture and birds appreciate the orange and yellow stripes on blackbird wings and red head patches on gray sandhill cranes.
The elegance of black-and-white bald eagles or mostly brown hawks in flight gives me chills. I can’t be the only one who stops at the sound of an owl hooting or a meadowlark singing, even when the performer is hidden in a tree or prairie.
Lesson three: There are several ways to deal with adversity.
Migratory birds avoid the too hot and too cold seasons by flying thousands of miles twice a year between their winter and summer homes. Birds that overwinter hunker down and often find meals in farm fields and backyard feeders until warm weather returns.
Lesson four: It’s best to remain silent unless you have something worth saying, such as a danger warning for your flock, a call to keep offspring close by or a sunrise song to express your joy and lift the spirits of those around you.
Lesson five: Small things and quiet moments can be entertaining — a corncob or stick tossed in the air, hanging out with family and friends, or watching a river or the world in general pass by.
Do birds understand better than humans that we all share Earth and our survival depends on getting along to some degree?
A bird-related lesson that touches on that subject was in a story written about the recent death of farmer, former state senator and my Wilcox neighbor Wayne Ziebarth.
In response to a question about how his Democrat dad got things done in a mostly Republican state, James Ziebarth said, “He basically felt that the right wing and the left wing were connected to the same bird, and if they didn’t get along, that bird was in trouble.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
