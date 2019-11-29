Ah, the first big snow of almost winter. Poems, novels and travel brochures describe white pillow-like mounds created by softly falling snowflakes, each with a unique pattern. Winter recreation destinations are promoted with beautiful photographs of white snow contrasting with blue cloudless skies, classic red barns and/or flocked evergreens.
I’m a Nebraskan, so I’ve rarely seen such snow scenes.
I saw many white flakes Tuesday morning as the first of this week’s two storms blew in, but they were falling at an extreme northeast wind-driven angle. I knew drifts of many sizes and shapes were ahead, but no pillow-like mounds.
Instead of making winter wonderland photo plans Monday night, I wrote a “boots, scoop” note as a reminder to put those things in my car with other winter gear.
It’s fun to watch children play in snow, even if it came with blizzard warnings, and I want to live in a place with four seasons. However, snow’s few good qualities usually are overshadowed by its inconvenience.
Does anyone with Thanksgiving travel plans disagree? People who arrived at their destinations before the first storm-delayed flights and blocked roads still faced snow and freezing rain forecasts for Thanksgiving Day and today.
More than inconvenient, this week’s weather is dangerous and made every outdoor task from checking cattle to patrolling highways difficult. It may be another bad break for a Husker football team that must beat Iowa today to be bowl eligible.
Hunkering down at home during a snowstorm is OK if the lights, heat and TV stay on, but it’s not an option for everyone.
I worked late Monday and went home from work early Tuesday morning so I could leave early to make sure I could get home. The biggest uncertainty was how to return to work Wednesday morning.
It’s dark when I get up, so it’s hard to determine how much time and labor are required to clear my driveway after an overnight snowstorm. Even when I can get out of my garage, I’m not always sure if I can get out of the subdivision or even past my south corner unless there are large vehicle tracks to follow.
If I call a Hub colleague for a ride, do I need to walk to a more well-traveled street to be picked up?
As snow fell Tuesday, I was jealous of my twin sister and her family who are spending Thanksgiving week in the San Diego area with my U.S. Marine nephew. Andrew’s ship returned to California from the Middle East earlier this week.
My jealousy faded when I saw a San Diego forecast for 90 percent to 100 percent chances of rain since Tuesday.
My snowstorm memories mostly are from times when I wanted the white stuff to go away.
There was a Christmas Eve when we were in a line of cars that got stuck in a snowdrift south of our farm while heading home after the Pleasant View Christian Church program. A cousin on a tractor came to the rescue.
During a winter bus ride home from school, the bus skidded sideways and was stuck between snowdrifts that blocked the front and back exits. A skinny older boy was lowered head first out of a side window to go get help.
And there was the mid-June 1989 snowstorm in Glacier National Park that got worse as our tour vehicle climbed the Going-to-the-Sun Road — opened days earlier by a snowplow — to a mountaintop. I still hoped the clouds and snow would disappear by the time we arrived at the visitor center so I could photograph mountains below a blue sky.
Instead, I saw a friend from the Mississippi Gulf Coast nearly dancing with excitement in the snowstorm. I took her photo, but I refused to share her enthusiasm.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
