I felt like a kid again on a gray, chilly Monday afternoon as I drove into a cornfield southwest of Wilcox, my hometown, where Steve Nelson and his son Scott were picking corn. Steve was in a tractor that pulled a grain cart, so I climbed into the cab. He then drove alongside the combine, operated by Scott, so that corn from the combine bin could be augered into the cart while on the move. The corn then was transferred from the cart to a truck trailer.
I remembered going to cornfields on our farm south of Wilcox to take late afternoon harvest lunches to dad and my brother Glen. They were a dad-son farming team starting in the late 1960s.
Dad always was busy harvesting on his Oct. 24 birthday — he would have reached 100 last week — so we never had a big celebration. That was OK because he didn’t like being the center of attention.
Harvest is different now, which was clear Monday while riding shotgun as Steve drove his truck to Funk’s CPI elevator. First, I was on a working trip, not a carefree truck ride to town with dad.
Also, today’s trucks are different, literally in a big way. Standard farm trucks now are 18-wheelers. Dad and his generation of farmers hauled corn in “straight” trucks with wooden boxes.
As Steve and I visited in his semi cab while waiting in an elevator line of trucks, I wondered how many harvest season trips my dad and brother made with a straight truck as they took corn from fields to on-farm bins or to the co-op elevator 11 miles north in Wilcox. Of course, their yields were half or even a third of today’s averages.
While in Funk, I gathered information from Steve about the 2019 crop year and farm issues, and took photos to illustrate stories for Saturday’s Weekend Hub.
As a kid going to the Wilcox elevator, I visited with dad, watched corn spill from the open door in the back panel of the upturned truck box and got a Tootsie Pop from longtime elevator manager Bob Poague, who had more than a passing resemblance to Dodge City Marshal Matt Dillon from the TV show “Gunsmoke.”
When we returned to the Nelson field a few miles south of The Speakeasy restaurant, I told Steve my favorite farm smells are newly turned soil in the spring and slightly sweet freshly harvested corn.
After taking more photos of the combine-grain cart side-by-side “dance” through the cornfield, I headed southeast for another interview at Gale Lush’s house near the Highways 4 and 44 intersection. He and his crew, including his brother John and son Alex, had finished harvest Monday morning.
Gale suggested going to his “home place” for photos with grain bins and parked field equipment. It’s a few miles from my family’s farm, so I didn’t need a guide even though Gale took the lead in his pickup.
As snowflakes fell during the photo shoot, I remembered being on a Wilcox school bus when it stopped at the driveway to pick up or leave off Gale and his seven younger siblings.
I encountered a temporary roadblock while driving back to Kearney on 23 Road, which links to Highway 6 on the east edge of Axtell. A few miles north of the Lush farm, two semis were parked along the east side of the road and a tractor pulling a grain cart was alongside the lead truck’s trailer unloading corn.
After getting out of my car to take photos, I learned it was the Schriner Farms harvest crew — more neighbors from my part of Franklin County farm country.
My roots are there, so it always will be home even though I’ve lived elsewhere for many more years of my life.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
