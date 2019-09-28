About a week ago, I was helping my parents with some yard work at their house. It was the usual: weeding, mowing and using gloves to pull down the bur cucumber that had climbed on everything. During a break from fighting the bur cucumber, my mom was examining the lilacs that were nearby. From a distance, they are definitely not the forest green that is commonly associated with lilac bushes. They looked like they were covered in dust, which wouldn’t be surprising considering that the property is on a dirt road. As I got closer, it looked more like someone had dusted the bush with powdered sugar. When I touched the leaves, the “dust” didn’t rub off like I would have expected from road dust. Luckily for me, I had seen this before. It was powdery mildew.
Powdery mildew is a fungus that can infect several different types of plants, although lilac is especially susceptible to it. The white powder-like substance on the surface of the leaves is actually the fungus itself and its mycelium, which are kind of like plant roots in that they take up nutrients for the fungi. Like most fungal diseases, powdery mildew is worse in a year that is damp and cool, much like this year has been. The damage to the plant is mostly aesthetic, although a heavy enough infestation of powdery mildew can lower rates of photosynthesis by blocking the sunlight to the leaves. The powdery spots start to appear about midsummer and tend to spread until fall when the leaves drop. Chemical treatment generally isn’t recommended, but if you chose to do so, you should treat as soon as you see the powdery mildew on the leaves.
A much more effective way of getting rid of powdery mildew is making sure that your plants don’t get it in the first place. The first step is to plant plants that are resistant to powdery mildew. Being resistant to a disease doesn’t necessarily mean that the plant won’t get the disease, but it does mean that it is much less likely. This wasn’t an option in my case, because they were my grandmother’s lilacs. Moisture also is a concern. Powdery mildew is different from most fungal diseases in that water inhibits the germination of the powdery mildew spores. Be wary of watering over the top of the plant however, as you could cause other fungal problems to emerge. Water also can make a difference in that well-watered, healthy plants can fight off diseases better than stressed plants. Another thing that can help is increasing the space between plants. This increases the air flow between the plants, lowering the humidity and increasing the amount of sunlight that each plant receives. The last thing that I’m going to mention is sanitation. If you lower the amount of infectious fungal spores in the area, you should be able to lower the amount of spores that are on your plant the next year. Unfortunately, downy mildew can survive the winter on dead leaves. If you remove the leaves, you remove the spores. This may not completely eradicate the disease, but it should drastically reduce the amount in the area.
Powdery mildew is not a major problem for lilacs, but there are several precautions that you can take to prevent your lilacs from getting this fungal infection. Start with disease-resistant plants if at all possible, keep the plant well watered and healthy, and remember proper spacing when planting them in your landscape. Cleaning up your leaves in the fall will lower the number of spores around the lilac bushes the next year. If you have any questions feel free to contact me at the Buffalo County Extension Office, at 308-236-1235, or mearnest2@unl.edu.
