Pray as you can — not as you can’t.
That is a very simple phrase, but it is not always easy to remember. Too often we believe that there is a certain “right” way in which we should pray. Rather, we must start with who we are, with the flesh that we are, the desires that we have, our own way of loving, living, etc. We must find our own way, and having found it, accept it.
Most people would agree that they have trouble finding the time for prayer. It is best when we begin where we are. Really it is there that God is moving us, pulling us into divine presence. Remember it is God who first has loved us. It is God who first called us and chose us. God pulls on our heart and is the motivation for prayer. So pray as you can, not as you can’t.
We are beginners, always beginners, who find the presence of God in old ways, in new ways, and maybe in ways we never thought of if we are open to new experiences. Let us invite Jesus to teach us to pray.
Jesus gives us an example of one who was in communion with His heavenly Father in prayer. We often hear in scripture how Jesus went off to a secluded spot to pray; sometimes all through the night. Then He would continue his ministry, preaching the Kingdom of God and forgiveness of sins. He would continue his healing ministry. But most of all his communion with God assisted him as he gave his life on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins.
In Luke 11:1-4 the disciples said to him, “Lord teach us to pray…” That is when Jesus gave us the great prayer that all Christians pray, many times a day: the Lord’s Prayer. It seems to me the perfect prayer. If we only pray it slowly, savor the words, chew on the words. If we use our imagination as we pray through the Lord’s Prayer, we will gain so much.
Think how great is our God, our Father in heaven. He is worshipped in heaven and on earth. How we wish God’s kingdom would reign on earth, like in heaven. Wouldn’t our lives be so much better if God’s will be done?
For that to happen, we need to let go of having our will be done. Of course, like a parent, God will provide for our needs, but not our greed. God will sustain us physically, spiritually and emotionally with His great love. When we get this far, we recognize that we desire and want His forgiveness. But Jesus calls us to forgive others as he has forgiven us. The evil one is about, so we ask for protection and for protection from evil. This where the Lord’s Prayer stops in Luke and in Matthew 6:1-13. Some Christian traditions add a doxology, which sums it up.
Pray as you can — perhaps starting with the Lord’s Prayer.
The Rev. Paul Colling is pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.