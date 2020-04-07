Well, I broke this week. It’s wasn’t my best moment. I’m sure you’ve been there. Please tell me you’ve been there. It was likely going to happen, right? The world shuts down.
My family is all in the same home, at the same time, for the third or fourth week now? Seriously, what week are we on? There’s limited toilet paper.
Our cheese and coffee supply is running low.
And in a cruel twist of fate, Mother Nature decided to give us a beautiful 70-degree weather day, only to pull the rug out from under us so we can land on our well-padded bums (that’s where all the cheese disappeared to) to 20 degree temps.
I was doing OK, guys. I really was. I was staying positive and looking on the bright side and asking God for hope.
And then, rage found me.
I yelled at one of my favorite friends, who also happens to be an integral member of my business. We were on a weekly Zoom call, and there was something about her expression that set me off. Her expression. Her face. I know, guys. I know.
She looked, annoyed. Stressed. Frustrated.
Like the rest of the world.
But on this day, at this moment, I took it personally, and I snapped.
I’ve had a few ugly moments in my day, but this one was bad.
Thankfully, she is full of grace and accepted my apology a few hours after my meltdown. I logged off the internet after that for a bit and begged God to make this all go away.
My dad keeps telling me it will be fine. We’ve chatted a few times since this began, our usual routine. The last time we spoke he said, “Well, Les, it will be OK. It will. We’ll all bounce back from this.”
He’s been through a few things in his 71 years. Vietnam, the farming crisis of the ’80s, the stress of raising me. So when he says things will be OK, I want to believe him.
But there’s so much unknown. So much hurt. So many sick. So many businesses struggling to get by. And I have to tell you, I’ve been having some interesting conversations with God.
Not that He can’t handle it, of course. I’m sure God’s been having quite a few of the same conversations with others lately.
I woke up yesterday with hope. Before my feet hit the ground, I asked God to please take this from me. Take the worry. Take the anger. Take the control. And then I spent time with my family (again) and popped yet another batch of chicken nuggets into the oven and took yet another walk around the block.
Things weren’t much different yesterday than they were the day prior. The virus keeps getting worse. Businesses are still struggling. But my attitude changed a bit. Just enough for hope to find its way in again.
If you, too, have felt rage just by looking at someone’s face, you’re not alone. We don’t have to be strong every moment of every day, but we do have to get up and try again.
Here’s hoping your tomorrow is brighter than the day before. It will all be OK. At least that’s what Dad tells me.