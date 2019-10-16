Backers of a petition drive seeking a 35 percent rebate for property taxpayers say they want to force the Legislature to deal with the issue next session. The chairwoman of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee says the group is closer to a solution than people realize.
“We’re in a better place than most people think we are,” said state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn who is spearheading the legislative drive to have a viable bill to debate when her colleagues convene in Lincoln in January.
The Legislature’s Revenue Committee has been meeting almost weekly in recent weeks on a plan to shift about $500 million worth of the tax load off property taxes. The committee is looking at eliminating a slew of sales tax exemptions on services and products, such as junk food and haircuts, in hopes of lowering property taxes and possibly state sales taxes.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, a leader with the ballot drive TRUE Nebraskans — which stands for “Tax Relief Unites Everyone,” said state lawmakers have tried but failed to deliver on promises to reduce taxes and spending. “I think people are starting to realize that nothing is going to happen” in the Legislature, Erdman said. “Every day, we’re getting people calling who want to be circulators and asking where to sign.”
He said the drive has met the qualification of gathering signatures of at least 5 percent of registered voters in 38 counties. Right now, the group is counting how many signatures it has in determining how close it is to a stated goal of gathering 60,000 signatures by the end of the year. They have switched their efforts to Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties now, the state’s three most densely populated.
Petition backer former Omaha Mayor and U.S. Congressman Hal Daub admits it’s not a perfect solution to go to the ballot box with an initiative, but this is a way of forcing the Legislature to do something. Daub, a recent member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, said the state’s personal and corporate income tax rates are too high and make the state noncompetitive for new businesses and young people.
Linehan, Gov. Pete Ricketts and others have said the ballot initiative, if passed, would blow a $1.5 billion hole in the state budget, representing about one-third of state government’s entire general fund.
Some have said it would cause chaos by either forcing steep increases in taxes or drastic cuts in state programs.
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute, a state policy think tank. It could mean “catastrophic” cuts in services like roads, corrections, higher education and K-12 schools, she said, and could translate into higher local property taxes to offset the loss of state funds.
Linehan said she understands the frustration, but the initiative “doesn’t get to the core problem and may exacerbate the problem.” She predicted that property taxes in Omaha could double if the initiative were adopted.
“The people are the second house,” governing along with Nebraska’s one-house Legislature and standing by “if we don’t act,” said Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, chairman of the Legislature’s Education Committee and a member of the group seeking comprehensive tax reform and school funding reform. He said property and income taxes already are too high.
TRUE Nebraskans likely will soon start hiring paid circulators — a move many see as necessary to gather 120,000-plus signatures across the state.
“It’s a terrible way to make policy,” Fry said, forcing the Legislature to do something. Reducing property taxes is hard, and passing the initiative won’t make it easier.
I agree. I trust that Linehan knows what she’s talking about when she says the committee is close to a solution. Let’s see what they have to offer.
