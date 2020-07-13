The UNK Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society would like to respond to Carolyn Scheidies’ recent Kearney View “Masks are not for everyone.” It is true that the Centers for Disease Control states that children under age 2 — those with breathing problems and those who cannot remove the masks themselves — should not wear masks. That leaves the vast majority of the population physically capable of wearing masks.
Scheidies states that restrictions regarding the wearing of masks “make little sense and have more to do with assumptions of good rather than scientific or medical proof.” This is absolutely false. Peer-reviewed scientific articles describing the benefits of mask wearing by the public have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, New England Journal of Medicine, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and Nature Medicine, just to list a few professional journals.
Scheidies states that she can’t have her hair cut because that business requires clients to wear a mask and asks, “How does that work?” It works by protecting the clients from potentially infectious beauticians and barbers. In May two stylists in Springfield, Mo., who had symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19, served 140 clients in May while both the stylists and clients wore masks. None of the clients developed COVID-19, demonstrating masks work at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
It is critical that everyone who is able to wear a mask wears one routinely when around others because asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus to others. Masks are worn to protect others from you, not the other way around.
It is true that many wear masks incorrectly and/or wear masks that fit poorly, but it is not true that masks cause the wearer to suffer from hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) or hypercapnia (build-up of carbon dioxide). The masks that the general public should wear to protect against the spread of COVID-19 do not need to be any more restrictive than those worn by medical professionals during surgery.
The purpose of wearing a mask during surgery is to protect the patient from the medical professionals performing the operation. Obviously, the professionals performing the operation don’t suffer from hypoxia or hypercapnia.
Scheidies also mentions that advertising campaigns seem to use fear to sell masks, as though fear is a new advertising scheme. This also is false. Fear has been used for decades to sell life insurance, home security systems, extended protection for car and major appliance repairs, medical alert devices, and a host of other products. Unfortunately, these kinds of campaigns often target older individuals and those on a fixed income.
Masks have been shown in numerous scientific studies to be effective against the spread of COVID-19. Until deemed unnecessary, wearing masks and following other recommended COVID-19 mitigation strategies will be important to continue reopening the economy and allowing kids to start school in the fall. The last thing needed during this pandemic is the continued spread of false information akin to the notion that vaccines cause autism.