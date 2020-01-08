They’re back! The Nebraska Legislature has begun its 2020 session at the State Capitol. This Legislature looks like the same one that bailed early on the 90-day session in 2019 without definitively addressing property tax reform, a new statewide business incentive plan or medical marijuana.
Scheduling is clearly the Speaker of the Legislature’s prerogative and Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk realized that things were at a standstill. It might be different this year since Scheer is term-limited at the end of this session and he might want to make it count. The calendar currently calls for final adjournment, Day 60, on April 23.
Let’s look at this session as it unfolds by the numbers. There are 30 Republicans, 18 Democrats and one independent (Ernie Chambers) in the officially nonpartisan body. Yes, there’s only one Ernie Chambers and he, too, is term-limited after this year.
The first 10 days of the session are open for the introduction of new bills. They will be scheduled for public hearings while senators dive into morning floor debate to work on the backlog of 481 carryover bills and 11 Legislative Resolutions. There are 13 senator priority bills, four committee priority bills and two speaker priority bills, which should take precedent. They are at various stages of floor debate.
You might ask why it takes longer than 60 days for the 60-day session. There are 15 recess days and two holidays built into the next four months. The two holidays come in January for Martin Luther King Day and Presidents Day. There are four recess days in February, five in March and six in April. Legislative debate tentatively will stop on April 16 and then lawmakers — intent on overriding any possible gubernatorial vetoes — will come back April 23 for one final day.
That allows plenty of time for the incumbents to get home to campaign for the May primary election. Given that nearly half of the senators face re-election, the things they say and do on the floor may be limited. Nobody wants to make a fool of themselves. There are a few term-limited senators who might be expected to throw caution to the wind. Either way, the looming election definitely will color what happens.
Pending ballot initiatives likely will have an effect on floor activity. Major proposals on property taxes and marijuana definitely will be worth watching. Pressure from the Executive Branch to pass an economic development proposal also will be in play. Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward is carrying LB720, the ImagiNE Nebraska Act, which stalled in second round debate last year as rural senators held it hostage in an attempt to get property tax reform passed. Neither happened.
Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart is carrying LB110, the Medical Marijuana Act, which is stuck on first round. Education Committee Chairman Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte has an Education Committee priority bill (LB147) to allow teachers and administrators to use physical restraint to regain control of a disruptive classroom situation. Both measures are hot button issues as is Chambers’ LB44 to repeal the death penalty, his 26th attempt to do so. He was successful a couple of years ago and lawmakers overrode a gubernatorial veto. But the governor heavily funded a ballot issue, which allowed Nebraskans to vote to keep the death penalty.
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion and Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard have lingering property tax proposals. Briese’s LB183 is on select file and Erdman’s LB483 is on general file. Both deal with ag land valuation and their application to school funding. Both may be used as vehicles for or abandoned in favor of a property tax proposal expected from the Revenue Committee, which met regularly during the interim to fashion a solution that would prevent the ballot issue.
Count on this being one of the more exciting short sessions in recent memory.
