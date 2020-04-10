As I complete my first week working from home, I’m grateful to have a job and an alternative way to do it until the pandemic passes and life returns to some variation of normal.
My heart aches for the millions of people in my community, state, nation and world who have been laid off or been required by COVID-19 safety rules and/or plunging demand for goods and services to close their businesses — maybe permanently. Most don’t know how they will pay bills or feed their families in the coming months.
Meanwhile, I’m dealing with only small inconveniences as I work from my home laptop. It’s tethered to my cellphone, which is the link to the internet in general and Kearney Hub system in particular.
It works OK, but is slower than my office desktop and the screen doesn’t look the same. Harsh words directed at the laptop haven’t improved my efficiency.
I’m set up on the kitchen island in my great room instead of a bedroom cubicle with a built-in desktop surrounded by three plain walls. That space might seem like a refuge in a house with a family, but it’s more like a jail when you live alone.
In my living-dining-kitchen room, I can see things that give me joy. I also can hear the neighbor girls playing in their yard, the mail being delivered and my kitty Tas occasionally snoring during her most-of-the day naps.
A barstool works fine at the island counter when I sort photos on my laptop for an hour or two, but it’s not an option for a full workday. So I relocated the cubicle’s business chair with a back rest. It’s not quite high enough, so I sit on two pillows — one decorative, one made as a kitty bed — stacked on the seat.
It doesn’t fit me like the broken-in chair at my Hub desk, but will do for now.
Logging into the Hub system takes approximately 20 steps, but disconnecting is as easy as clicking the wrong “X” button several times a day, answering my phone or waiting for a “disconnecting” message that appears for no good reason.
Being unable to simultaneously talk on my phone and look at something in the Hub system makes me less efficient. It also drives me crazy that “delete” is above “backspace” on my laptop keyboard and the other way around on my work keyboard.
Working at home has some positives, including a nearby refrigerator and the ability to exercise in the middle of the day.
My workout has been walking around Fountain Hills Park on nice days this week. I’ll retreat to the elliptical in my basement as winter weather returns on Easter Sunday and into next week.
During Tuesday’s noon walk, I heard sounds of red-winged blackbirds and frogs in the Fountain Hills wetland, a lovesick male cardinal hidden in a tree somewhere in the neighborhood, and a robin who was almost too cheerful.
When I reached the park’s northeast corner, I saw several people — a mix of adults and children — run across the trail and up a grassy hill to the back side of a brown house. They stood near the house’s elevated deck above a walk-out basement and outside a main floor living area.
When an older woman walked out on the deck, they held up signs and sang, “Happy birthday dear grandma.”
All those things I heard and saw during my walk were sparkles of light in these seemingly endless social distancing days.
At the end of another long, frustrating day as a stay-at-home worker, I rubbed my aching neck, sat on my bed and opened my Bible (Living translation) to read my daily chapter, which was Romans 5 written by the Apostle Paul. Verses 3-5, in particular, spoke to me.
“We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials for we know that they are good for us. They help us learn to be patient. And patience develops strength of character in us and helps us trust God more each time we use it until, finally, our hope and faith are strong and steady.
“Then ... we are able to hold our heads high no matter what happens and know that all is well ...”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.