At the beginning of November, our liturgical calendar invites us to observe All Saints Day and All Souls Day. With the harvest ending and leaves falling, the coming of winter leads many people to think of their own mortality and immortality. It invites us to make a connection between this life and the fullness of our eternal living.
This year at our annual November Mass of Remembrance, we invited family and friends connected to our 22 funerals, along with parishioners who shared the names of 46 loved ones who died in the past year. During the homily I shared the first lines of Carl Sandburg’s poem “Playthings of the Wind: Losers.” He writes, “If I should pass the tomb of Jonah, I think I would stop there and sit for a while, because I was swallowed once deep in the dark and came out alive after all.”
This poem and this season make me want me to stop at the graves of my ancestors and attend to the lives of the saints who have gone before me marked with the sign of faith. I hope to be close to them in the communion of saints because I want to know what they know.
A faith formation catechist asked her second grade class, “What’s a saint?” A little girl, probably remembering the stained-glass images in her parish church responded, “Saints are the people the light shines through.” Those whose light shone brightly are up there in the church windows. Their light shines through into the whole spectrum of colors.
Their life stories tell us that each shone his or her unique light into the dark places of the world. The word “saint” does not describe people because of their perfection. All saints know that they need God. They had failures and struggles. They were not otherworldly beings filled with faith and virtues, grace and gifts that we lack. They fell down and got back up, sinned and were reconciled, broke covenants and they restored the covenants.
The next time you see a saint or other image in the windows of a church, notice the beauty that comes when the light shines through cut and broken glass. Artists carefully put back together the shards and shapes of the glass into beautiful forms. This connects us spiritually to the broken and restored parts of our lives. The images remind us of the paschal mystery lived by those who have gone before us in faith and connect us to our communal life in the church.
Trappist monk and spiritual writer Thomas Merton wrote “To be a saint is to be myself.” The love of God expressed in human form is such that there is an incredible variety of manifestations. Saints from the past are as diverse as are the saints of today. St. Paul writes in Colossians 1:12, “giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified us to share in the inheritance of the saints in light.”
We are not saints because of our perfection, and not being perfect does not keep us from becoming saints. The first letter of John 3:2 tells us, “Beloved, we are God’s children now; what we shall be has not yet been revealed. We do know that when it is revealed we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.”
Knowing our need for God, and receiving God’s grace, are ways we live out our baptismal life within our communities of faith. This is why we are here, and this is how we know the Reign of God is at hand.
What is your inheritance in the light? When were you “swallowed once deep in the dark and came out alive after all?” It is important that we share our stories with others placing them alongside the stories of the saints who have gone before us in faith.
The Rev. Joe Hannappel is pastor at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.
