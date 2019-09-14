Because our cat died this summer, we now have a replacement, a little kitten running around our house. I get tired just watching her, which may be part of her scheme. “I’ll get him worn out and then he has little hope of controlling me!” As a result, she has reminded me why it is often said of difficult people, “They are like herding cats!”
Yet, the Bible speaks of something more difficult than directing energetic felines. If you think it’s hard to keep an unruly kitten off the table, try “shepherding the wind” (Ecclesiastes 1:14; 2:11, 17, 26; 4:4, 6; 6:9). Imagine trying to read a book, for example, outside on a blustery day, getting frustrated and then attempting to grab the wind and pull it around the corner of the house so you can have some peace where you want to relax. We know that’s not going to work so well.
This is the picture King Solomon gives to explain what it is like when we attempt to solve the many enigmas (experiences and events hard to understand) in our world. This is what he is referring to behind the word that our English versions translate either “meaningless” or “vanity”: “I saw all the kinds of works which were done in the visible world, and behold the entirety of it all is enigma, even a shepherding of wind” (Ecclesiastes 1:14, my own translation).
Even though we may gain much wisdom from God, Solomon reminds us that many things remain a mystery. Just to name a few of his examples: Why some people experience so much injustice, oppression and loss; why growing insight not infrequently leads to greater sorrow and depression; how to deal with the inevitable declining influence of even our best achievements; how to overcome loneliness; and how to deal with those who have been outwardly good people, yet fall to some seduction that destroys them.
That we cannot explain so many things about God and this complex world should not surprise us. We can’t even understand everything about ourselves!
But there are answers that Solomon gives. When we are willing to trust in God, even when we fall short of full answers, he can remind us we live in a world very much broken by sin that accounts for most of the enigmas. He also can remind us that a time is coming when he, the judge of the world, will make all things right.
We might not be able to scratch many of the mysteries that cause us to itch, and we may find that an attempt to do so is like shepherding the wind — worse than even herding cats! Yet, the ancient king redirects us to see there is a more ultimate wisdom that comes from “one Shepherd” (Ecclesiastes 12:11), a wisdom that draws us to look to the “good Shepherd (who laid) down his life for the sheep,” (John 10:11).
In other words, the secret to life’s enigmas is not our trying to shepherd them, but being directed by and following the Shepherd! “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand,” (John 10:27-28).
Don’t be like our new furry pet. Let the good Shepherd direct you!
The Rev. Tom Barnes is pastor of Minden Evangelical Free Church.
