I remember the way the sun drizzled light on the mesas at sunlight. The way the shadows painted dark stains on the canyon walls. The way I peered out of my tent at sunrise and saw the Colorado River rushing past a few yards away.
I don’t sit still, ever. Blissful dawns like that are what I live for. Until now. Suddenly, with COVID-19, I’m cooped up.
I cannot complain. I have heat and light and television and food and technological connections to friends and relatives all over the country. I can work remotely from home.
But I can’t go exploring. Nearly every weekend, I’ve pondered taking off on some as-yet-unexplored two-lane Nebraska road, but if I got hungry or sleepy, what would I do? Restaurants, gift shops, motels, museums, stores and campgrounds are padlocked against COVID-19.
My tent, sitting folded in my trunk, is impatient too. It wails like a new puppy alone in its cage. I would love to camp. I could set up my tent way beyond that mythical social distance — 6 feet away — from other campsites. But campgrounds are closed, too.
So I do the next best thing: I remember. In 2009, I left my newspaper job in Cleveland, tucked my sleeping bag, a tent and duffel bag into my car and set off alone across the United States for 10 weeks of adventure. I departed in mid-September after the tourist season, so I had our grand country practically to myself.
I’d been west before, but now I had time and plenty of it, and I dug into places I’d never been, like Capital Reef National Park near Torrey, Utah. I arrived a day later than my penciled-in schedule had planned, thanks to an early October snowstorm that closed part of Highway 12, which would take me from Bryce Canyon National Park (snowflakes cartwheeled through the air there, too; it was a wonderland) up to Capitol Reef.
I say “thanks” intentionally because, as snow piled up and closed the road, I stopped at a rustic bed & breakfast under the ponderosa pines. I had dinner under a beamed ceiling in the dining room and took a walk in the snow on lantern-lit paths afterward. Sometimes, the best parts of travel are the surprises.
Capitol Reef was a surprise, too. I’d hurried through it 13 years earlier; now I had the time to indulge. The snow vanished in the sun the next day, and temperatures warmed as I entered the park and explored a trail along the mighty rock wall called the Waterpocket Fold.
That afternoon, I headed south, left the pavement and took a bumpy dirt path called the Burr Trail. It was as skinny as a garter snake. It wrapped itself around walls of rock as it twisted around and around, down and down like a gentle, slow bathtub drain.
As I wound around like a Slinky, I feared I might slide into a car head-on on the other side of that curve, so I’d pause and roll down my window and lean out of the car and listen, but the crowds had cleared out of Canyon Reef weeks before, and I heard nothing but the silence of the desert, so I kept going.
I kept expecting that trail to vanish into dust, but it kept going, and so did I. Finally, as long afternoon shadows began to stretch across the canyons and cool the air, I turned around. I wanted to be out of there before dark, and darkness came early now in late October.
Heading back in the thinning desert sun, I savored my afternoon. The cottonwoods were yellow as butter, and the sky was pure blue and the rock walls were blushed a deep red, like a vamp’s cheeks.
I didn’t camp that night. It was too cold. But I drove through the campground, as I always do, and saw just one lonely tent. I found a quiet motel at the edge of the park that night. The stars were glittering pebbles far up in the sky.
I can’t wait to pitch my tent again. I wonder what other wonders are waiting.