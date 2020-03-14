Maybe God intended to give us a break. Maybe He’s tired of hearing us moaning about backbreaking stress and clogged schedules, so he created the coronavirus to force us to catch our breath.
The implications of the virus are sobering. Rowe Sanctuary has canceled its crane programs and shut down its blinds. The University of Nebraska at Kearney is moving to online classes. The Kearney Public Schools will have a skeleton schedule: classes, but no meetings or activities. The Kearney Concert Association canceled its Irish concert last night.
NCAA has pulled the plug on March Madness. Big Ten basketball is done. Major League Baseball shut down training camps and will delay Opening Day. The PGA has canceled the Masters.
Life is shutting down. I feel as lost as Hansel and Gretel.
My son works for an entertainment company in Los Angeles. He said the Los Angeles freeways are nearly empty these days. The city was shutting down like an old bear heading into hibernation, he emailed Wednesday. Thursday, they closed his office. He’s now working from home.
My brother, the organist at a large Methodist church in suburban Cleveland, has a suddenly bare calendar. No choir practice Thursday. No services on Sunday. He’s played that magnificent organ every Sunday morning for nearly 35 years. When he wakes up Sunday morning, he won’t know what to do.
My grandson, who lives in Aldie, Va., was all packed to head to Disney World with the school band Wednesday, but 45 minutes before the bus was to leave, the school district canceled the trip and shut down schools until March 23. My daughter — his mother, a kindergarten teacher — was rattled, too. “Life has come to a screeching halt,” she texted.
My twin sister is groping, too. Her late husband had Irish roots, and for her, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year. She and her daughters head to an Irish Mass, take in the jubilant St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Cleveland and listen to Irish music that night. This year, it’s all been canceled.
I’ve been reading a little gem of a book, “Sabbath,” written by Wayne Muller. He writes that our dizzying lifestyles are suffocating us mentally and spiritually. He said our bodies are made to work, then rest, work, then rest, but our 24/7 lives have us working all the time and dashing off to soccer games, club meetings, 5K runs, volunteer work and more and never coming up for air.
This coronavirus scare will, briefly, make us slow down.
This sudden change of plans is jolting. We are flustered and nervous and apprehensive. It will slam many people economically. Closing schools will complicate life for parents who work. Many people can’t work from home, including nurses, doctors, retail and supermarket clerks, police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, NPPD people and sanitation workers. Will hair salons stay open? Pandemic or not, hair won’t stop growing. Funerals must go on, too.
We have no choice but to hit life’s pause button and get out a jigsaw puzzle or catch up on old movies and books. The Kearney Public Library will remain open, wisely. The hike-bike trail will remain open. We can head out to the Platte River at sunrise and sunset and watch the cranes.
Back in 2003, a massive power failure darkened eight states in the northeastern chip of the country, including Cleveland, where I lived. When the power went out abruptly at 4:10 on that August afternoon, my newspaper office went dark. There was nothing to do but go home.
I ate a sandwich on my deck and then went for a long walk. Everyone was outside. Neighbors were chatting. Parents were pushing strollers. Teenagers were walking their dogs. All our addictive electronic gadgets had quit, turning us loose on that lovely, unforgettable summer evening.
I learned something that day. Take it easy. Savor life’s quiet joys. For the next three weeks, that’s what we’ll have the opportunity to do.