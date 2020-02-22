I keep listening for the sandhill cranes. I haven’t heard them yet, but I’m listening. As a still somewhat-new-to-Nebraska person, I’ve learned to listen for them. The cranes remind us that spring will come, and all is right with the world.
I never had seen a crane or heard its cries until a sun-splashed afternoon in February 2013, my first winter in Kearney. Walking around Fort Kearny, I heard piercing cries in the sky above the prairie. I looked up, and I saw them. Cranes.
So this is what people talked about, I thought as I gazed. People had told me that once I heard them, I would never forget the sound. They were right.
I watched until they disappeared in the distant sky. My heart was flooded with promise. The promise of a still-distant-but-coming spring, like waiting in Omaha for a train still far off in Denver; and the eternal proof of earthly cycles. The cranes come as surely as day and night and the seasons and the phases of the moon. They have swarmed to the Platte River for 10,000 years without GPS.
Every February since, I have been there, too.
I have stood on the Fort Kearny hike-bike trail with friends at sunset to watch flock after flock of cranes line up like incoming jets approaching at major airports. One by one the flocks swoop down and settle down for the night along the banks of the Platte or in little islands in the middle of the river.
Back in 2014, my son Matt stopped in Kearney on a drive from Los Angeles to Tennessee. It was April 8, his 29th birthday. After dinner at the Alley Rose, we headed out to the boardwalks along the river south of Gibbon and waited. It was a Monday evening. We were nearly alone. It was so quiet, so pastoral.
As the sun began to slip toward the western horizon, flocks appeared in the distance. They were far off at first. “They are coming,” I said, pointing. Matt watched. The cranes got closer, heading to the river. One flock after another after another came toward us. Flocks kept coming like waves on the beach.
“Wow,” Matt kept uttering. “Wow.”
In 2018, when he and his older sister Sara came in mid-March to tend to me after minor surgery, we went out to see the cranes again. That weekend, I had rested under a blanket on the couch, but as afternoon faded, I wanted to take them to see the cranes. I learned later that Sara took Matt aside and said, “Are cranes really worth seeing?” Matt told her yes.
After supper, we headed east on Highway 30 toward Gibbon, then south to the viewing spot. It was Saturday night. It was jammed. We parked and wedged our way up to the boardwalk by the river. The wind was fierce, so we wrapped ourselves in blankets.
And then it began, this grand parade in the sky, flocks of cranes suddenly appearing in the heavens, here and there, behind us, in front of us, everywhere, to the east and the west, all over, dazzling us. Sometimes the flocks floated down to the river, then jerked up and flew off again, like an army of birds responding to some internal command. Matt and Sara were entranced.
We started back to Kearney, but we shunned I-80 in favor of dusty roads south and west of Rowe Sanctuary. Sara was driving, but she kept turning her head to the north, watching for cranes. We finally found a parking lot designated for crane watchers. She pulled in. It was some distance from the river, but we could hear them, and see them, and we watched. They flew in a spectacular mass, weaving apart and coming together like a grand heavenly ballet.
We watched until the sun fell behind the horizon and darkness crept in, and we couldn’t see them anymore.