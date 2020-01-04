I walked into the Kearney post office the other day to buy stamps. The clerk took my money and printed out the receipt, but before handing it to me, she circled a glob of words at the bottom of it. “Here’s a brief survey,” she said.
A few hours later, I stopped in for a burger at a fast-food restaurant. The teen behind the counter handed me the receipt and said, “Here’s a survey. If you answer it, you might win $25,000.”
A few weeks ago, I bought my grandson a Christmas gift online. Within 24 hours, that site emailed me a brief survey. How was our service? Will you do business with us again?
I groaned. We consumers are being bruised and battered by a blizzard of surveys.
When I was home at Christmas, I rented a car. Along with my receipt, the agent handed me a survey and told me that if I gave him low marks, management would storm into their offices and fire him on the spot. “If you’re not 100 percent satisfied, please tell me right now so I can fix the problem,” he added.
When I flew back to Kearney after Christmas, my flight had barely landed when I was emailed a survey by the site where I’d purchased my airline tickets. How was your trip? Click on the smiling face or the frowning face!
All that was just in the past two weeks.
I used to love answering surveys. I’d fill out humble questionnaires left on motel dressers and family restaurants. I’d thoughtfully answer brief surveys after seminars, but those had a point. A multi-day professional event requires lengthy, detailed planning, and I’d paid to attend, so I was happy to assess the experience to help future planners, but I see no point in being begged to fill out a survey every time I grab a roll of paper towels off a convenience store shelf.
Unfortunately, modern life has morphed into a blizzard of media. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, Alexa, YouTube, blah blah blah. When I relax with computer solitaire at home in the evening, I invariably get a pop-up: “Leave us a review!” I can’t even dash into a public restroom along the interstate without being pestered for an evaluation. Was it clean? Were the lights bright? Did it smell? Would you recommend it to your friends?
Sure, every business must please customers or die, but customers express their opinions by making purchases, not by hastily pecking out some flip opinion online. I don’t need to know if Jason two states away loved a new sauce-smothered taco. Many stellar reviews are really phony ads created by entrepreneurs to drum up business. Instead of fixing problems, many companies get angry and simply delete the complaint.
The few online comments I value are those from customers on trustworthy online sites that don’t lure customers into leaving rosy reviews. After all, the people with gripes are the ones who moan the loudest. Only once in recent years has a service outraged me enough to post a blistering online review. I did it not to whine, but to warn future customers about a smarmy business.
Alas, these days, when people routinely post photos of their latest hangnail or their new Cornhusker dog leash, I can’t even turn off my music without being figuratively tapped on the shoulder for my opinion.
Last evening, I routinely turned off Spotify on my phone. But wait! A green circle popped up: Enjoying Spotify? It said. Tap a star to rate it on the App Store. Forget this, I muttered. I hit close. But wait! Another question appeared: Are you sure you are ready to close?
Enough already. I speak not with electronics, stars, numbers, letters, flashing lights and emojis, but with my actions. If I like your product or your service, I’ll be back.
