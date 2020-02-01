Dizzying. Eye-opening. That’s what I realized as I sat sipping a cup of coffee — in a china cup — and interviewing Eric Davis, who is affiliated with Conservation Nebraska. He was giving me a preview of the program he’ll give at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library. He’ll talk about ways to reduce recycling.
As he talked, my mind reached out like the arms of an octopus trying to grasp the sobering enormity of our lethal use of plastic. We’re hurtling like a comet toward environmental disaster.
Think about it. We throw away nearly everything. Paper cups. Trash bags. Bottles of laundry detergent, cleansers and liquid soap. Dryer sheets. Plastic milk cartons, plastic cottage cheese cartons. Jars of peanut butter and ketchup. Candy wrappers. Thousands and thousands of disposable diapers.
Fast-food bags and wrappers. Plastic utensils from McDonald’s and Wendy’s. We discard so much plastic we don’t think about it. We just savor the convenience, feeling blessed to live in a time when we can just throw everything away. No more washing dishes or laundering diapers. Just throw it all away.
We never think about where it ends up.
When I was small, my family had a milkman who brought milk in gallon-sized glass bottles twice a week. My mother rinsed out those glass bottles and returned them to him when he brought more milk. Back and forth those bottles went. Effortlessly.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola came in glass bottles, too. We returned those bottles to the grocery store and got a 10-cent refund on each one. My parents wrapped up garbage in newspaper and placed it in the garbage can. Pampers hadn’t been invented, so mothers put dirty diapers in diaper pails, disinfected them with bleach and laundered them. Laundry soap came in cardboard boxes.
Slowly, then, plastic trickled in.
I remember when my mother replaced breakable dinnerware with the revolutionary Melmac.
Soon, plastic bottles of liquid soap replaced messy bars of soap.
Soon, Kleenex was heralded as more sanitary than handkerchiefs — and Kleenex could be thrown away. Paper napkins replaced cloth napkins.
We are addicted to fast food and its disposable plastic plates, cups, spoons, forks, knives, napkins and straws.
The biggest nightmare: plastic water bottles. Why buy water when it’s free at home? Why not just take water with you in a Thermos or covered mug? Ditto tea and coffee?
A recent feature about plastic on the PBS Newshour was disturbing. Plastic is floating in the ocean. It’s littering our earth. Here in Kearney, discarded plastic bags litter fields behind Hy-Vee and get blown around the Walmart parking lot. Plastic is not biodegradable, so once it’s manufactured, it’s here practically forever.
All this plastic ends up in a landfill. It won’t burn, but even if it would, we can’t burn it because “experts” declared years ago that smoke pollutes the air, so we haul our trash to landfills and bury all of it — the plastics and more — and create Rocky Mountains of trash and bury it, out of sight. Sooner or later, we’ll run out of space. Already, Davis said, Scottsbluff and Gering worry that they’ll be out of landfill space in about six years.
In 2004, I did church mission work on the Lakota Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. A priest opened the doors of the school gym to show us the glut of old T-shirts people had given to the reservation. So many boxes of useless shirts clogged that gym that nobody could use it. “We’ll send these to Third World countries,” the priest told us, shaking his head.
Old electronics are a problem, too. A major network did a story a few years ago about people who donated old computers to a place in Colorado. They ended up in China, where they were just dumped in a pile. Whatever is inside them is now a dangerous source of pollution.
When my daughter was a baby, I used cloth diapers. My friends chided me. “Just buy Pampers and throw them away,” they said. Attitudes like that are coming back to haunt us.