As I sipped my coffee last Saturday morning, I searched my Nebraska Gazetteer for a state park I hadn’t visited yet. My eyes zeroed in on Davis Creek Recreation Area, northeast of Loup City. A state visitor’s guide dubbed it “a hidden gem.”
Davis Creek sounded perfect, and with a dry weekend forecast, off I went.
Or tried, I should say. At first, the Mapquest directions were clear as glass. Head east out of Loup City on Sherman Reservoir Road, which becomes 796 Road. But that pavement ended abruptly and I found myself bouncing on dirt and growing skeptical by the minute. Can a state recreation area be located off a dirt road?
I’ve lived in Nebraska for five years now, transplanted from a life in Cleveland, but I remain suspicious of dirt roads, especially as I search for a state recreation area. I’m still baffled by the signs that say, “Ravenna, 10 miles via county road.” What is a “county road?” Is that dirt?
I drove and drove and drove, bumping around and stirring up dust. The T-intersection I was searching for eluded me. The feeble signs at the intersections of more dirt roads had been thinned by sun and wind and were too frail to read. I turned north on one of them. I passed a dirt road that was skinny as an earthworm. It had a sign: “minimum maintenance.”
I turned around. I went back and reconciled with that first dirt road and resumed my original search. I’m sure people accustomed to dirt roads drive these things without thinking, but I was drowning in dirt and dust and a sense of dread.
Finally, after what seemed like a year or two, I got to Ashton Road — dirt, too — and, following Mapquest’s command, I went north. Five or six miles later, I was rescued. Pavement reappeared. Not long after that, Davis Creek Recreation Area did, too.
The place was indeed a “hidden gem.” It had a necklace-shaped reservoir, fishermen, and lazy serenity. Best of all, it had a separate new campground for tents. That alone made this place worth the bouncy adventure of getting there. I hate squeezing my bug-sized tent among hulking RVs.
This spotless, spiffy area had eight new tent sites — but wait. The parking places for these sites sat behind posts that prevented me from driving in to a campsite. The closest sites were already taken, so I’d have to haul my tent, sleeping bag, ground cloth, Therma-rest pad, coolers, camp chairs, firewood, camp stove in quite a distance. As I explored these sites, my favorite was a good eighth of a mile from the parking spot. I was alone. I’d have to lug all my gear to it myself.
Who plans these gaffes? People who are not tent-campers, no doubt. I deliberated. The site I wanted was too good to pass up, so I finally gave in, loaded up my arms and started hiking. It took four sweaty trips to get my stuff back there.
This isn’t the first time I’ve encountered this problem. At the pristine Custer State Park in South Dakota, tent-only sites at the Sylvan Lake campground totter up on a gnarly ridge.
Even dreamy Niobrara State Park along the Missouri River has a few sites that are nestled far down in a sylvan valley. It’s beautiful, but lugging gear down to them is like trekking down the Grand Canyon. Luckily, most other campsites at that park are easily accessible.
I appreciate the state creating tent-only areas, but the people who plan them need to hike in with a tent, pots, lanterns and a sleeping bag and feel the inconvenience for themselves. Letting campers drive down skinny paths to load and unload would solve the problem.
Other than that, my site was perfect. Even if I had to jiggle on a dirt road to get there.
