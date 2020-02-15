It was a Valentine’s Day I will never forget. He and I had been dating just six weeks. Late in the morning on Valentine’s Day, a Tuesday that year, he sneaked out of his bank office and drove an hour to my newspaper office. He hurried in past the receptionists and down to my office in the back of the building.
He stood in my open doorway silently, waiting.
I, the harried editor, glanced up from my computer and suddenly saw the man I loved holding a dozen red roses. Our eyes met. Without a word, he handed me the flowers. Then he left. He had to get back to work, and I faced deadlines.
That momentary, wordless rendezvous became etched on my heart forever.
I imagine sweet memories like that were pressed on a lot of hearts yesterday, which was Valentine’s Day. People go to bars or parties in search of love, but fate has a gripping way of intervening.
My uncle, widowed for years, met a hospice worker as he kept a vigil at my dying father’s bedside. He and the hospice worker talked. He began to seek her out whenever he visited my father. She searched for him, too. Six weeks after my father died, they were married.
My twin sister, then a Methodist, was engaged to a Catholic man. She went to a weekend retreat led by a Catholic priest, and during a break, she talked to that priest about marrying a Catholic. By the end of the retreat, she and the priest had fallen in love. She broke her engagement. He left the priesthood. Eighteen months later, they were married.
My niece Meghan met her husband at my daughter’s wedding, where she was maid of honor and he was best man. At first, he dated her sister, but that relationship thudded, so a year or two later, he took a chance and asked her sister out. One date sealed them forever. They’ve been married 15 years.
My daughter Sara, then a junior in high school, split with her boyfriend. Immediately, Peter asked her out. She hesitated; Peter had just broken up with her best friend. “Let’s wait a few months,” she said, nervous about that best friend’s reaction. “No. I want to go out now,” he told her. She gave in. They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last month.
My cousin Janey lived in suburban Boston and took her grumpy car to a mechanic in an Italian neighborhood. She was a seasoned architect. He was the son of Italian immigrants and had only a high school education, but something clicked. They got married.
Another cousin, Merrily, was divorced when she called a plumber to investigate a leak in her kitchen pipe. They’re married now, too.
My cousin Mindy dumped a batch of bad boyfriends and kept busy as a graphic designer for newspapers. She traveled. She volunteered at historical sites. One morning she was in Chicago when her flight home to Denver was delayed, so she met an old high school friend, now living in Chicago, for coffee. By the time her plane left, something had blossomed. She became a first-time bride at 55.
I have a friend who decided at 13 to become a nun. Then she met a man who had decided to become a priest. They discarded those vocations and got married instead
I have friends who met when they had single theater seats next to each other. They’ve now been married for 40 years.
That man who brought me roses on Valentine’s Day liked my columns in the Cleveland newspaper, but he was terrified to ask me out, so he had a mutual friend call me. “Bob wants to ask you out, but he’s afraid to. Will you go out with him?” she said.
Why not? I replied. He showed up wearing a yellow sweater and handed me a single yellow rose. On our second date, he wore a red sweater and brought me a red rose. That romance burst into flame like a candle, then petered out, but memories of those roses still warm my heart.