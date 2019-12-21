Four days before Christmas,
Santa’s elves were quite busy
With bikes, dolls and LEGOs.
The work made them dizzy.
They packed up the sleigh
For the tots down below.
Then off Santa flew
With a great ho-ho-ho!
He had presents for Kearney:
First, flights to Chi-town.
For volleyball’s Lopers
He gave a league crown.
For Kraenow, as Becky,
More HelpCare success.
For busy Paul Younes,
Hotels full of guests.
And for Roger Jasnoch,
A dry, warm crane season.
And no more flood victims
For Dahl, as in Steven.
And no flooding, either, for
Gibbon’s Rick Brown.
For Kernick, that’s Brad,
Vintage cars in our town.
For Rabbi Mark Chism
A Torah to read.
And for Debra Stuchlik
More women to lead.
For Amelia at Claire’s,
A new costume — poof!
For the Y’s Denny Placzek,
Another stint on the roof.
For Steve Barth at Crane River,
A crowd-pleasing season.
And for Jacobsen, John.
No patients still sneezin’.
For Good Sam’s Mike Schnieders
More patients now healed.
And for Lanny Carlson,
More shiny used wheels.
For Taddicken, Bill,
Sandhill cranes in the spring.
For Nancy at BraveHearts
More kids in the ring.
For Judy and Artie
More yarn for wee heads.
And for Nikki Gausmann
More SAFE client beds.
For Paitz, that’s Anissa,
Good health-wise PR.
For Brandt, as in Lauren,
A well-earned gold star.
And for Cindy Dennis,
Safe havens for victims.
And for Saadat Hosseini
Good clocks still fast-tickin’.
For Ross, as in Jeanne,
More volunteer prizes.
For Buschkoetter, Kim,
Used goods in all sizes.
For ex-Ram Billy Truax
Prized NFL seats.
For Shrock, as in Sam,
Realignments complete.
For artist Jeff Montag
More brushes and paint.
For all of Minden’s Morays,
More shepherds and saints.
For Denise at the Merryman,
More sold-out shows.
For Calhoun, as in Bill,
More space for more growth.
For Ada Lynn Maul,
More pleasing phone chats.
And for Sherry Morrow
More help for stray cats.
And for Ogle, that’s Chuck,
More space for his medals.
For the Bike Shed’s Paul Talbert
Good tires and fast pedals.
For Duley, that’s Duane,
A pleasing retirement.
For Bumgardner, Jerry,
A lot of inspirement.
For Ken Mumm and Bonnie
More travels up North.
For Chief Bryan Waugh,
Less noise on the Fourth.
And for Renae Zimmer
Many more lives restored.
For Combs, as in Jason,
More past lives explored.
For Wilterding, Tyler,
A few months of sweet rest.
For Bill Williams at Compass
More homes like sweet nests.
For First Baptist’s Dougherty,
No more growing pains.
And for selfless Dick Cochran
No more flooding rains.
For Lewis, that’s Darren,
No twisters next year.
And for Brian Baer
No more water to fear.
For Kyla, that’s Martin,
More craft shows to guide.
For Hertner, Anita,
More paints to go ride.
For Garden, that’s Gina,
More books and fine art.
For the busy Sue Bigg,
More Alzheimer’s heart.
For Gerald Rehtus at Walmart
More charitable causes
For Erickson, Nikki,
No charitable pauses.
For Williams, that’s Matt,
Few overdue fees.
And for Rocky Steinbrink,
More flowers and trees.
And for Judy Sickler,
More giving hubbub.
For Hunt, as in Gene,
More dutch oven grub.
I heard Santa exclaim
As he soared out of sight:
“Merry Christmas to Kearney
And to all a good night!”
