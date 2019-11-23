I hope I’ll never have to eat mince pie again, but if I ever do, I will remember my late father. During Thanksgiving dinners, my family always savored the turkey, the mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, oyster dressing, sage stuffing, biscuits and, finally, the pie.
Pumpkin pie. Apple pie. Once in awhile, pecan pie.
Mince pie sat there, too, but it was always as untouched as a withered cornstalk that escaped the blades of the combine.
My mother made that mince pie from an old family recipe. It had dried fruits, shredded meat and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. She made it once a year, for Thanksgiving, but every year, the script was the same, just like watching a batch of old sitcom reruns.
We’d sit around that big table ready to pop after splurging on turkey and the rest. We gobbled up all the biscuits and the last sticks of celery, then sat back waiting for the piece de resistance: the pie.
The hostess of this grand meal — sometimes my grandmother, sometimes my mother, sometimes an aunt or my twin sister or my sister-in-law — cleared the table, assisted by all the women. At last, after the salt and pepper shakers had been removed from the table and the butter had been returned to the refrigerator, she’d come out to the dining room with a little notepad and a pencil in her hand — remembering who wanted what kind of pie among the dinner throngs of 14 or 18 or 24 was a bit fuzzy — and proclaim, as if reciting words from a script, “Pumpkin pie? Cherry pie? Pecan? Mince?”
Pumpkin pie was always the favorite, but pecan was popular, too. So were apple and cherry. Nobody ever asked for mince. It was left behind like the last poor clumsy kid being chosen for the playground kickball game.
Then one solo voice would pipe up. It was my father. “I’ll take mince,” he’d say.
We rolled our eyes. We shared catty glances. We knew he’d rather have pumpkin, but he pitied my mother, who slaved over that mince pie year after year even though nobody liked it.
One year, I asked her why she kept making it. “It’s a Thanksgiving tradition,” she would say.
So was killing a turkey with an ax a century ago and plucking out all the feathers, but I never said that. Instead, I watched her roll out the dough and dump the ingredients into her mixing bowl and listened to her nostalgic memories of Thanksgivings from her childhood when aunts would show up with steaming mince pies in their arms.
“But nobody eats mince,” I finally said.
“Your father does,” she said.
I didn’t tell her that he wasn’t fond of it, that he ate it only to make her happy. It was like that classic O. Henry tale “The Gift of the Magi.” He ate it because she made it. She made it because he ate it. Around and around that little circle went, for years and years. Kindnesses like that kept them glued together happily for 56 years.
Ah, 56 years is but a whimper compared to the 400-years-plus of mince pie history. Online, I found a recipe from 1615 calling for the “best of the flesh” from a leg of mutton and adding mutton suet, pepper, salt, cloves, mace, currants, raisins, prunes, dates and orange peel.
As all things do eventually, our mince pie tradition crumbled. My father died. Thanksgiving dinner began to move around. My mother died, too. Since moving to Kearney, I’ve enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends.
All that’s missing is mince pie. For that, I give thanks.
