As our lives are swallowed up by COVID-19 reports, I keep thinking of Eyam. Eyam is a cozy, picturesque village in the Peak District of northwestern England, with a population of 926. It is a cluster of fetching stone houses and stone walls and cozy inns and pubs, and an aged Anglican church and a shady graveyard.
Between 1665 and 1666, Eyam lost two-thirds of its population to the bubonic plague.
In October 2016, I explored Eyam with my daughter and her family, who then were living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England. Driving two hours northwest on that sunny morning past rolling hills and grazing sheep, the world seemed picture-perfect. Eyam was, too, at first.
But we learned a far more dire story as we walked its narrow streets and browsed the headstones at the burying ground beside St. Lawrence Church, and went inside the church to visit the small plague museum.
The plague arrived in Eyam in summer 1665 when a traveler brought a box of flea-infested laundry to Eyam. Those fleas carried disease.
Within a week, the tailor’s assistant, George Viccars, was dead. Viccars had rented a room in the home of Mary and Alexander Hadfield. Two weeks later, the plague killed the Hadfields’ 4-year-old son Edward. Two weeks later, son Jonathan, 12, died too. Mary’s husband Alexander died on Aug. 3, 1666. In all, the plague killed 13 of Mary’s relatives. A plaque stands outside the cottage where she and her family lived. She alone survived.
Historians say Eyam’s death toll could have been much worse if it weren’t for St. Lawrence’s courageous rector, the Rev. William Mompesson, and Puritan minister Thomas Stanley. Starting in May 1666, they took measures to try to protect the people.
He moved services outside the church and onto a little grassy dell called Cucklett Delph, where families could separate themselves from each other to reduce the risk of infection. Families were told to bury their own dead.
During their siege, villagers dropped money for provisions into a well so they wouldn’t spread the infection on the coins.
The entire village was quarantined to prevent further spread of the disease. Mompesson persuaded the villagers not to flee for fear of spreading the infection. He convinced them to stay until the plague had run its course.
All this sounds eerily familiar.
People from neighboring villages brought food but left it at the bottom of a hill that wound up into town so they wouldn’t get infected.
Ironically, Mompesson’s wife was one of the many victims. We found her tomb in the Eyam churchyard.
Who lived and who died was random. Elizabeth Hancock buried six children and her husband in eight days, but she survived. Marshall Howe, the unofficial village gravedigger, survived, too, even though he handled dozens of infected bodies. But the village’s actions prevented the disease from moving into surrounding areas.
The plague ran its course in Eyam over 14 months. The church records 273 victims.
Strolling through that lovely village and its tragic history that day, I was relieved that plagues are gone, but I was wrong. Today, we have vastly better communication and medical care, but epidemics and pandemics still are around. Every time I hear rising case numbers and reports of more deaths, Eyam whispers in my ear.
A footnote: Last Saturday in this space, I wrote about a friend in Cleveland, Jim Isabella, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in suburban Cleveland. Fortunately, he’s out of the woods, but his terse Facebook post says it all: “People think it can’t happen to them. Listen to the experts. It can.”