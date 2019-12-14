When I spent my first Christmas in Kearney in 2012, I wore myself ragged searching for a place to hear Handel’s “Messiah.” I finally realized, with deep chagrin, that Georg Frideric Handel’s masterpiece is a Christmas staple everywhere in the nation except here.
Until last Sunday.
On that bright, sunny, warm afternoon, I participated in a “Messiah” sing-along in Hastings. It was the brainchild of Byron W. Jensen, a professor of music education at Hastings College and the conductor/artistic director of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra. I learned about it when Jensen emailed the media a news release.
This “Messiah” sing-along was impromptu. There would be no rehearsals. Simply come at 2 p.m., bring a score and sing, the news release said. If we stumbled over notes, missed an entrance or flat-out flubbed, it wouldn’t matter. We were there to simply sing music we loved and to revel in this 278-year-old masterpiece performed all over the country (and parts of the world) every Christmas except here.
I climbed the stately steps of the Masonic Auditorium in Hastings, walked into the theater and found a section of seats near the front with the word “altos” taped by the aisle. I sat down. We 15 altos made up the largest section of singers, twice as many as the eight sopranos and eight basses and a handful of tenors, but numbers didn’t matter. Experts say that German-born British transplant Handel wrote the oratorio for a small choir.
Up on stage were about 22 members — mostly strings — of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, of which Jensen is the conductor.
I’ve sung “Messiah” with choirs in church, in college and back home in Cleveland. I’ve savored performances by the Cleveland Orchestra and its chorus, and by Cleveland’s superb baroque Apollo’s Fire chorale. But I’d never sung it wearing jeans and cowboy boots and sitting in a well-worn auditorium in a Nebraska college town.
When the first note of the Sinfony (the overture) sounded, for me, at last, Christmas had begun.
It was fun. Our hearty little choir sang just 20 of the oratorio’s 53 parts (solos, choruses, duets, etc.) with passion and enthusiasm. When the score called for vocal solos, Jensen asked for volunteers. A brave orchestra member stood up first and performed admirably. Another time, a man strolled up to the stage to sing. He had ties to Grand Island High School, a woman whispered to me. Both were superb.
Other times, Jensen had multiple voices (i.e., soprano or alto) sing a solo recitative. I’d never sung the solos, but I knew them because I’d heard them so often.
We few singers were mere dots in that sizable auditorium, but when I glanced behind me, I was surprised to discover a small audience. Maybe I’m not the lone Husker misfit who believes “Messiah” should be performed at Christmas.
Several Kearney musicians were listed on the Hastings Symphony Orchestra program — Connie Moon, Ginger Durall, Jeana Peterson, Cindy Schroer, David Klein and Cole Chancellor — but not all were necessarily performing that afternoon, the program said.
Jensen intended to end the sing-along with the Hallelujah Chorus, which is the finale of Part II. The oratorio’s Part III deals with Christ’s Passion — the Last Supper, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection — so he did not include that. But since Jensen, like all “Messiah” aficionados, is a fan of Part III’s final two choruses, he had an idea.
With just the Hallelujah Chorus — the granddaddy of them all — left to sing, Jensen turned to the choir. He glanced at his watch. We had time to sing those final two choruses, he said, so why not? He asked how many of us had ever sung them. Only eight or nine of us raised our hands, but with a grin, he plowed ahead. A few choristers got lost in spots, but it didn’t matter. It was triumphant.
We finished with the Hallelujah Chorus. Behind us, as tradition dictates, the audience rose as we sang.
I headed out into the warm sunshine bubbling with joy. At last, in Nebraska, I had sung “Messiah” at Christmas. Thanks, Byron.
