My late mother, who lived through the Great Depression and World War II, would just shrug at COVID-19. She’d call it an inconvenience. Her Rosie-the-Riveter generation forged ahead without complaint during the war. She’d tell us to quit griping and do the same.
One Christmas Eve afternoon, she scurried out to plant tulip bulbs because she hadn’t had time to do it in the fall and she wanted her yard to look pretty next spring. She wanted her children to look well-tended, too. We had regular haircuts. She ironed all our clothes. She taught us table manners. Neither she nor my father drank or smoked or uttered four-letter words. Ever.
She was practical, too. One day at lunch my older brother fussed over future plans for something, and she said: “Stop worrying, Chuck. We could all be dead by then.”
Yet she herself worried incessantly about us, her life, everything. She aimed at a Mount Everest of perfection. When I was 9, after she’d scolded me for something, I whined that I’d never be as perfect as she was. Without missing a beat, she said, “I want you to be better than me.”
My mother was driven. Valedictorian of her class of 1939 at Middletown (Ohio) High School, she was the first in her family to go to college. Her mother told her college was useless for women — she’d just get married and have babies — but my mother went anyway and became a schoolteacher. She quit to raise her family, but she went back 20 years later to help put her four children through college. For four consecutive years, she and my father had three children in college at once.
But fun often peeked through my mother like sunshine, like when she sang “When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain” as our Olds Cutlass wound through Utah canyons late one night in July 1963 on our way to Zion National Park.
Her mantra was simple. Go to church every Sunday. Study hard. Don’t gossip. Don’t smoke. Don’t drink. Follow the rules.
Close to Halloween, after she said our prayers and turned out the lights, she would head out into the darkened hall and begin moaning. Then she’d tiptoe back into our room and pretend to be the Halloween Ghost.
She made her own macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, meatloaf and pie crusts. Every Sunday, we had a dinner in the dining room with sterling silverware and the china she’d bought in Brussels, Belgium. We ate in our dresses and ties and did not change until after the dishes were washed, dried and put away. My mother didn’t need a dishwasher. She said she had four of them.
She played bridge often, ran the sprawling church Sunday school and saw Europe, Russia and Egypt with my father. She sewed name tags in our underwear when we went to camp. She redecorated the living room with the help of a decorator.
After 56 years of marriage, my father died, but she remained in the four-bedroom house they built in 1956. Finally in 2008, when she was 87, she decided, on her own, to sell the house and move to independent living.
In July 2016, at age 94, she stumbled and broke a hip. “If you want to see me, come,” she said from the hospital. “I won’t live very long.”
She was right. I then was living in Abiquiu, N.M., but I flew home to Cleveland. Two evenings later, four of us wheeled her hospice bed outside to show her the sunset over Lake Erie. She watched the calm blue lake and the mauve sky with far-away eyes. I wondered what she was thinking.
The following night, at 11:50, I was by her side on a cot in her hospice room when I heard her breathing pause, then stop. She was gone. My sister and nieces hurried back to her hospice room. The lake she’d seen for the last time was dark now, like our lives. We embraced, wept a bit and shared stories. We’ve never stopped remembering — with love. We never will.