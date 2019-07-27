What will people say about us in 75 or 100 years? I ask that after reading a brief paragraph, written by a female national columnist, about how wretched women’s lives were in the last century. It said women were ruled by their fathers, passed off to the care of their husbands and sentenced to lives of housework and motherhood.
I suppose, on paper, that theory might have a chip or two of merit for some, but after more than six decades on this planet, as I think back on all the women I’ve known, I can’t find a single one who fits that clumsy, journalistically lazy stereotype.
On the contrary. I’ve known fascinating, fun, wise, educated, joke-cracking women who had their own minds and weren’t afraid to use them. Society’s rules back then? Spare me.
My great-grandmother lived in a log cabin in deep rural Kentucky. When indoor plumbing arrived, she scoffed. She’d used an outhouse all her life and saw no reason to change.
My two grandmothers were born in 1890 and 1901, respectively. I’m not sure they finished high school. A career, you ask? I laugh. This was long before birth control, and their careers were their husbands and families.
My paternal grandmother bore 10 children and raised nine of them to adulthood. (One died of illness at the age of 2.) My maternal grandmother had three babies in three years and worked part time at her husband’s transportation business. He was “uneducated,” too; he had only an eighth-grade education, but he ran a successful business.
Little by little, times began to change. My mother, born in 1939, was the first in her family to go to college. She taught elementary school until my brother was born. Then, as women did at that time, she stayed home with him and the three children who followed. She returned to the classroom when we were nearly grown.
Her sister, my aunt, did not go to college. She stayed home, raised three children and kept the books for her husband, an electrician.
As decades passed, more women began graduating from college. Most became nurses or teachers who left their jobs when babies came along. Nobody pitied them; day care did not exist then, and mothers wanted to raise their own children.
My father, a radio news director when radio was in its heyday, went to Russia with then-Vice President Richard Nixon in 1959 and brought home slides of his trip. As we sat in the living room watching the show, he told us that every Russian woman had to work. He told those women how “lucky” American women were because they had the luxury of staying home with their children while their husbands went out to earn an income.
I don’t know where that writer got her take on women’s so-called hopeless existences, but the women I knew as a child seemed happy raising their kids, going to church, socializing with friends, doing volunteer work, whatever. Nobody whined (at least publicly) about being imprisoned behind an invisible barbed-wire fence. They were products of their times. So are we.
Times change. Thinking does, too. When women began going off to work and dropping their kids off at daycare, psychiatrists wrung their hands. This doomed American children, they said. Now experts are calling for sending kids off to preschool as soon as they’re out of diapers.
The myth of Cinderella is alive and well. Just replace Prince Charming with the perfect job. Meaningful work is a joy, and having that choice is wonderful, but I know plenty of women — and men —who hate their jobs and stick with them only because they need the money.
Fulfilling job or not, happy human relationships are at the core of a meaningful existence. In the end, regardless of the times we’re born into, we grasp lasting joy not in possessions or diplomas or titles, but in the people we love and the enjoyments we find in life.
I suspect that 100 years from now, people will look back and shake their heads and feel sorry for us, too.