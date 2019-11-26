Last week I was able to give a tour to visiting Husker fans in Washington for Nebraska’s game with Maryland. Go Big Red!
Coming together
Because we are so busy in our daily lives, Thanksgiving provides an important opportunity every November to gather with family and friends and show gratitude for all God has provided us. After a year full of challenges, it is important to take a step back and reflect.
Nebraskans have each other to be thankful for during this tough year. In 2019, we experienced historic floods, record snowfall and cattle losses. Through it all the Nebraska spirit has never diminished.
There have been great examples throughout the year of Nebraskans’ compassion for others. During the aftermath of the March flood, entire communities came together to fill sandbags, open shelters and rescue neighbors in danger. The North Central Sports Club — made up of student-athletes from Rock and Keya Paha counties — donated the funds for their annual spring trip to help with the recovery of their community. The generosity of these students, along with the hard work and dedication of so many friends and neighbors, made me proud to call myself a Nebraskan.
Nebraska can be an example for the entire country. We find ourselves in a hyperpolitical and divided moment in our nation. Regardless of your viewpoint, we must not lose sight of what defines our country.
We can be thankful in America we have the ability to address our differences with each other peacefully. In other areas of the world, political disputes often lead to violence. Within the last two months, there have been violent protests in Hong Kong, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, Iraq and Iran. The core values of our republic are what separates our nation from so many others.
We are thankful for the men and women in uniform to whom we owe our freedom and our exceptional way of life. Our rights and liberties are preserved because these extraordinary Americans choose to put their lives on the line for our nation.
Instead of focusing on what divides us, let us reflect on what unites us. This Thanksgiving, we should focus on the many blessings we have, and be thankful for our friends, family, neighbors and our country.
Holidays for Heroes
My office is collecting cards for the Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program. The Holidays for Heroes program is a great way to show gratitude and send greetings to service members and their families. If you wish to join us in this effort, please drop off your cards without postage to my Grand Island or Scottsbluff offices by Monday.
