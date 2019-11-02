The flames shot up the southern California hillside, wiggled in the high wind and leaped like a veteran Wallenda across a line of trees. Nearly 20 years ago, my daughter Sara and her husband Peter lived close enough to that Simi Valley blaze to email me photos. New to Los Angeles, they were humbled by the wildfire. It was the first one they’d ever seen.
A few years later, a terrorizing fire nibbled hungrily toward their house and got so close they packed their bags. Officers pounded on doors a few blocks away, but Sara’s neighborhood was spared.
Today Sara and Peter live in suburban Washington, D.C., but they’ve passed the wildfire watcher duties on to my son Matt, who resides in the San Fernando Valley. A month ago or so they evacuated apartments close to his, but he assured me that his building at the bottom of the hillside was safe. “If they tell you to leave, do it,” I told him, grimly remembering the 80 deaths in fires in Paradise, Calif., a year ago.
A few weeks ago, when smoke stained the western horizon, he texted photos from his apartment balcony.
Fires keep igniting and sniffing closer and closer like an old bloodhound. Early Monday morning, as I stirred from sleep, I heard NPR say a new fire in the Sepulveda Pass off I-405 was approaching the J. Paul Getty Museum, that treasure up in the hills. I texted Matt.
“Oh my,” Matt responded when he got up a few hours later. “I’m not sure I can get to work.”
“You’re not in danger, are you?” I texted back.
“No, not even close,” he assured me; he’s north of that. But he couldn’t get to work. He’d had to work from home.
By Wednesday, the 405 (that’s LA lingo) reopened, but Matt’s 20-minute drive to work took three hours because side roads were closed and traffic jams choked the freeway.
At dawn Wednesday, a new fire spread its hot fingers toward the magnificent Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, not far from where Sara and Peter lived.
Both the Reagan library and the Getty are stunning, inside and out. During trips to California to see my children, we often relaxed outside at the Getty on a grassy hillside nibbling a sandwich, our eyes probing the white city buildings far below, and beyond them, the blue Pacific Ocean. The view is idyllic. Ditto to the mountain scenery at the Reagan library.
But I wondered how much growth the land can take. The ride north to Simi Valley from the Los Angeles International Airport was beautiful, but new houses were being sprinkled like salt all over the hillsides. Building on hillsides was foolish, Sara said; fire often scrambled up those hills in the fall. It was part of Mother Nature’s annual ritual. Common sense says building should be banned in those hills, but this is California, and it’s crowded, and buyers snatch up mountain homes, so why not?
As I write this, 10 fires are roaring in the state of California. Every place carries danger of some kind. Nebraskans know this. This year’s floods, past blizzards and tornadoes and the crop-clearing grasshoppers of 150 years ago tap us on the shoulder and remind us we are not in charge.
Years ago, on a visit to see my Aunt Bonnie and Uncle Jim in Exeter, N.H., Uncle Jim drove us down U.S. 1 in that splotch of eastern New Hampshire that hugs the Atlantic Ocean. As we crept through Hampton Beach and Rye Beach, sunburned kids licked ice cream cones and splashed in the chilly Atlantic Ocean. Just off one beach was a massive concrete seawall built to keep storms from wrecking the beach, but Uncle Jim shook his head. “It won’t work. Mother Nature always wins,” he said.
She’s winning now in California, too. I just hope Matt will clear out if officials come knocking.
