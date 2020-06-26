My life at work and at home suits me most of time because I like routines and don’t adapt well to change. I’ve worked at the Kearney Hub for 33½ years and been at the same desk since spring 1991, when the new newspaper building opened on the previous one’s footprint.
I moved into my new house at the dead end of a northwest Kearney street a year later. It’s now surrounded by newer houses on three sides, Fountain Hills Park and a section of city hike-bike trail, but it’s the same house.
Neither place seemed quite right this week. For the first time since early April, I worked almost a full week at the downtown Kearney office.
I tried to maintain a routine after COVID-19 health concerns sent me home to work. I started workdays at 7 a.m. — when I’m normally at my office desk — in front of my laptop at my kitchen island. My work calendar was on an empty copy paper box by the great room coat closet.
Going to the office as usual Monday morning didn’t feel usual. I could tell my kitty Tas sensed that my going-to-work routine was familiar, but different from all those days at home the past three months.
A furlough day at home Tuesday that was followed by three more office workdays added to her confusion.
My first home-to-office stumble was forgetting to join the daily (since working at home began) editorial staff conference call at 8:30 a.m. Monday, despite being within earshot of two participants. My brain must have considered it a “home thing” only.
It seemed like forever since I’d spent a workday at the office, even though three months are barely a blink in my lifetime.
Hub editors, press and circulation equipment operators, and a customer service specialist have continued to work from the office while reporters who sit in six connected cubicles mostly have worked from home.
Three of the six returned to the office last week. They worked from home again this week so the other three of us could be in the office. We’ll switch again next week and wait to hear if we all can return at the same time starting July 6.
I’ve missed the people chatter and background noises such as the emergency scanner that I’ve learned to tune in or tune out during 42-plus years in newspaper newsrooms.
I kept in touch with colleagues through the conference calls and emails. I came to the office for a few hours each week to download video and photos — jobs that would take hours from my phone-linked laptop at home — make copies and check for mail.
Home work benefits have included an extremely casual dress code, taking walks during midday breaks and spending more time with Tas.
A big plus at the office is using four steps to log into the Hub system instead of the 25 or so at home.
I like the large desk and love the pink rolling, arm rest-free chair I’ve had since 1991. I’ve declined new chair offers during the years because the old one fits the contours of my sitting parts and works well in general. Unlike my home setup, I rarely end an office workday with a stiff neck and shoulders.
No matter where I work, I’m blessed to have a job, important work to do and a regular paycheck.
To prepare to work from home again next week, I left the office this afternoon with some essential work gear: desk calendar stuffed with papers and notes for the weeks and months ahead, AP (Associated Press) Stylebook, and a plastic recipe box filled with business cards, sticky notes and a telephone-address book that has contact information for family, friends and hundreds of people I’ve interviewed during the past four decades.
I left my dog-eared, taped-together dictionary with its many loose pages on my Hub desk. I have one just like it at home.
Lori Potter is a Hub Staff writer.