This Independence Day finds America bruised and sore. Bloodied by the vicious COVID-19 pandemic and the truths exposed by the Black Lives Matter movement, this nation will proudly wave the flag anyway. So will I.
Late last December, I stood in a dimly lit room at the National Archives and peered into the glass-encased Declaration of Independence. I gazed at its flowery handwriting and stared at the signatures of John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and their colleagues. The signatures were their own handwriting. In ink.
America has never been perfect. It wasn’t perfect in 1776 and it isn’t perfect now, but the Founding Fathers created a form of government that lets us keep grasping for perfection. I have traveled much of the world, and I know how rare that is.
Last week, during a visit with my daughter and her family in Aldie, Va., we drove to Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg. Md. It’s the site of the bloodiest day of the Civil War: Sept. 17, 1862.
Because of COVID-19, the visitor’s center was closed. Eight blue port-a-potties stood in the yard. Under a tree by the parking lot, two masked rangers staffed tables cluttered with brochures and large battlefield maps. The battlefields were open, and sites along wee nearby roads were numbered for a simple driving tour.
First, we walked to a nearby monument that sat on a hill. Its skinny finger poked up to the sky. A man in his 60s was there, training to become a battlefield guide. Might he practice on us? he asked. Certainly, we said. My grandson, 15, and twin granddaughters, 13, likely wouldn’t read the print on a monument, but they would listen.
As our eyes gulped in the sleepy vista of dozing pastures and cornfields, the man laid out the battle. The Union was over there, he said, pointing. The Confederates were over there, he said, swiveling around. And even though a Union soldier found a copy of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s battle plans prior to the fight, the furor raged for three days.
We walked across the road to the little Dunker Church, a square white building like a LEGO brick, built by German Baptists who, ironically, were pacifists. That church was a focal point for Union attacks the morning the fighting began.
Then we began a lazy driving tour. We read signs at the 24-acre cornfield where corn was nearly knee-high. One Louisiana brigade suffered 60 percent casualties here in just 30 minutes.
We tramped down into the Sunken Path, site of such fierce fighting that it’s now known as Bloody Lane.
Finally, we ended up at what’s now called Burnside Bridge, a bucolic, shady sanctuary over Antietam Creek. Here, fighting was fierce. Back and forth they went. About 500 Confederate soldiers held that bridge for three hours until Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside finally captured it. That forced the Southern troops to retreat.
Unfortunately, struggles take time. The Civil War continued for another year and a half. Conflict also has hidden blessings. Antietam is where Clara Barton first took bandages and food out to wounded soldiers. Eighteen years later, she founded the American Red Cross. Antietam is what made the Emancipation Proclamation feasible on Jan, 1, 1863.
Like childbirth, human history requires pain to move forward. Just open U.S. history books. The American Revolution. The Mexican War. The Civil War. The battles against the native people to expand westward.
Women fought to vote. Martin Luther King marched. Hippies protested the Vietnam War. Major League Baseball resisted integration. Activists have marched for LGBT rights.
Black Lives Matter continues this legacy. Statues of Confederate generals are being toppled. The Confederate flag has been banished from NASCAR races. Military bases named for Confederate generals will be renamed.
Since 1776, we Americans have been working this nation’s soft clay like deft potters. We take two steps forward and one step back, like the troops at that bridge in Antietam, but we keep moving. That’s why we celebrate Independence Day.