There still is time to register for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s annual Water and Crops Field Day. It will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the West Central Research and Extension Center south of North Platte.
The focus will be precision technology, with presentations by Extension specialists, educators and researchers from Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma. During afternoon tours around the North Platte center’s research sites, participants can choose from different stops and topics.
The field day also highlights the UNL-TAPS (Testing Ag Performance Solutions) program, and will include breakout sessions on precision technology in water and crops management.
The field day is free, but preregistrations are required by Tuesday for meal planning purposes. Contact Jacque Herrick at jacque.herrick@unl.edu or 308-696-6700, or register at https://go.unl.edu/water-crops.
Southern rust
Southern rust has been confirmed in 19 Nebraska counties so far. More information is posted on the website at https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/.
Warm, humid conditions often favor disease development, so it will be important to scout for rust in upcoming weeks, especially in late-planted fields.
Historically, southern rust has caused significant yield loss in susceptible hybrids. However, whether infection is widespread or severe depends on weather patterns and/or hybrid susceptibility.
Fungicides aren’t always required, but unmanaged severe infections can result in yield losses and decreased standability.
Several fields have experienced worse-than-normal common rust infections that were thought to be early sightings of southern rust. The two diseases can be similar, but there are a few key symptoms to differentiate between them.
Common rust tends to produce pustules and spores on the upper and lower leaf surfaces. Those spores are more brick-red in color and the disease is found earlier in the growing season.
Common rust pustules tend to be more sporadically arranged on the leaf surface than southern rust pustules.
Also, southern rust pustules usually are on the upper leaf surface, are tightly clustered and produce orange-tan spores.
One reason for the confusion between the two is that high humidity and warm temperatures have allowed common rust to flair up more than normal this year. Fungicides usually aren’t needed to control common rust.
Physoderma brown spot
Another disease often confused with southern rust is Physoderma brown spot.
The symptoms appear similar at first glance. However, close examinations with hand lenses or microscopes reveal a lack of pustules and spores.
Physoderma brown spot symptoms include small, round or oblong yellow or brown spots that can develop on the leaf blade, stalk, leaf sheath or husks.
It commonly is found on leaf blades and will have purple to brown spots along the white midrib of the corn leaf. Lesions tend to develop in distinct bands across the leaf surface.
To avoid confusion with southern rust and narrow down the disease present in a field, look for the purple-brown spots along the midrib.
If you are uncertain about whether a field has southern rust or another foliar disease, submit a sample to UNL’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic for confirmation.
Remember to monitor susceptible hybrids to determine if treatment is necessary.
Sarah Sivits is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator whose focus region is Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties.