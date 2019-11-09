It’s been a few years since I sat in a school desk and tried to sneak a note from one person in the class to another. I think everyone has tried that, haven’t they? I wasn’t usually the note writer. I was the one in the middle who had to get it from the desk behind or across the aisle to someone a few seats away.
The trick was to drop the hand behind and get the note up under the desk without catching the attention of the teacher, then on to the next person. It was always accompanied by a quiet whisper, “Pass it on!”
A few years ago, I was struck by a challenging thought: “Pass it on!” My children have grown. They made confessions of faith and hold Christ as their highest priority. But I was seeing the coming of grandchildren.
As the first grandchild was getting old enough to start learning Bible verses and prayers, my daughter was working with her to help her understand as much as her little mind could handle about the beauty and complexity of our Christian faith and beliefs. My granddaughter was quick to learn things like Psalm 23. It was fun to watch her work over the words and memorize the short “poem.” I understood that at her age, she likely had little understanding of the depth of those lines.
But it is possible that she has an understanding of those words that match her comprehension of other things of life so she can apply them to her situations as she grows, too. The more I watched her grow and change and learn, I became seriously concerned about the need to pass it on.
Deuteronomy 6:7 states, “You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.” (NKJV) It’s a common text. Most have heard it more than once, I’m sure.
But the problem I see is that the Children of Israel failed. If you understand the storyline from the time of Moses and Deuteronomy until the coming of Jesus, it was a constant roller coaster of highs and lows in their faith and failure. They did not remember, or pass on, the things that God had done for them. Occasionally there would be a national revival because someone found the Book of the Law, and read about God’s ways. The king would draw the people back to previously known truths, and they would remember the benevolence of God’s care for them.
If I look out the window at America today, I see a problem. We have forgotten. The book seems to have gotten lost. Please understand that I’m referring to the “corporate” we, not any specific individual. And I’m not addressing any specific deficiencies in our “corporate” Christian faith. But, as an example, the topic was raised recently in a church setting: “Why are we losing all our youth?” The simple answer: We forgot to pass it on. The note got left on our desk.
Saving the next generation of our churches could be as simple as talking about who God is and what He has done for us. Sharing our faith and trust in all that we have experienced under His grace with those who are nearest to us. Our friends and children will be the ones that benefit.
Please, reach your hand back and take this note: “Pass it on!”
Kevin Lewin is the pastor of Kearney Fellowship of the Church of God 7th Day.
