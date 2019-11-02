Last weekend was the state cross-country meet. I wasn’t able to go this year, but I have been able to watch several of the young men and women from my church run during the years. I have a great respect for all athletes and their abilities, but I may have a higher appreciation for cross-country runners simply because, well, they’re nuts! That level of endurance and dedication — not just for the race itself, but for the amount of training needed — is incredible and admirable.
I’m not sure if the Apostle Paul was an athlete or a runner, but he would have had a great appreciation for their skill as well. Several times in Scripture, Paul uses an analogy from athletics, especially about “running the race.” This past week, my sermon preparation landed me on 2 Timothy 4:7. It reads, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Church tradition holds that this may have been Paul’s final letter, most likely written from Rome while he was in prison. Paul wanted to take one last opportunity to encourage and inspire Timothy, a young man Paul had been mentoring for years. I think it’s natural to read something like this and wonder what words of wisdom and encouragement we would leave behind. Imagine for a moment what you would write if you had one last chance to speak life into people you had cared for during the years.
I did a funeral recently where the person had written letters to different family and friends, each letter individual and personal. Before the funeral, the family shared these letters with one another, making that effect even bigger. In many ways, that’s what 2 Timothy is for us. Not a letter written specifically to us, but one we can learn so much from, and one that challenges us about the legacy we’re leaving behind.
There’s so much we can take away from this Scripture — and all Scripture for that matter. But I just kept coming back to this imagery of running the race. Yes, in this Scripture Paul talks about finishing the race, but his legacy is the race itself — his Christian journey. And despite all the obstacles and persecution he faced, Paul kept his pace, running not only for himself but for those who “watched” the race as well.
Like Paul — like an athlete — our journey is both for us and those who see us. For those who run, it’s exhilarating. For those who watch, it can be inspiring, but only if our attitude is correct. Our attitude affects both our own “performance” and the outlook for those who “watch” us.
No, my story doesn’t look like Paul’s, and it doesn’t look like yours. But all of our stories matter. How we run the race matters. And just like each of our journeys may look a little different, where we stand in the journey differs as well.
For some, the race is just beginning. And if that’s you — look for those people who inspire you. Learn from them.
Or, if you feel like your journey is closer to the end, it’s time to find your Timothy. Share your knowledge, challenge others and encourage the next generation to keep running this race of faith. While the obstacles and struggles we face may not be the same, we can all run the race with confidence, knowing our God is always cheering us on.
The Rev. Michael Evans is pastor of Faith United Church in Gibbon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.