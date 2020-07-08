This country has a lot of work to do, but I still believe in us. I still believe in a firm handshake, country roads and dusty sunsets. I still believe porches are best with a glass of iced tea and a good conversation.
I still believe Mama’s food is better than all the rest. I still believe a casserole, hand delivered by a dear friend, can cheer up any bad day. I still believe Sunday mornings are best spent in church. I still believe in helping neighbors, even if they don’t look or think like me. I still believe in the awe of big city lights.
I still believe in hard work and determination. I still believe in good leadership.
I still believe cow tanks are great for floating. I still believe in county fairs and purple ribbons. I still believe in dinners around the table.
I still believe a cup of hot chocolate tastes best after sledding. I still believe in football Saturdays.
I still believe in education and the teachers who believe in us. I still believe dreams are worth dreaming.
I still believe in shooting hoops with the kids in the driveway. I still believe in wearing holiday jammies in the middle of summer.
I still believe pumpkins are best when handpicked from the field. I still believe tomatoes taste best fresh from the garden.
I still believe every big city and every small town and every place in-between makes this nation beautiful. I still believe in the men and women who selflessly serve this country. I still believe in kindness and hope and love.
I still believe in handwritten letters. I still believe an in-person conversation is better than social media. I still believe a hug can change everything. I still believe in family of every size, shape, color and version.
I still believe in you, in me, that most people are good, and that God gives us grace and loves us more than we can possibly understand in this lifetime.
I still believe we can work together to heal a broken land.
We have a lot of work to do. But there’s nowhere else I would want to call home.
I still believe in this country.
God bless the USA.