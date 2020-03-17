Well that changed quickly. Anyone else feel like you’re living that scene in a Hollywood blockbuster? The one where, even though you desperately have to visit the restroom and you really want to refill your pop, you can’t possibly leave and miss the climax of the film.
Except this time, it’s real life.
I ventured into a favorite store this week to get a few essential items. Wine. Cheese. Milk. Toilet paper.
I didn’t need toilet paper. I bought some last week, before the chaos set in. We have about 10 rolls on hand. But seeing the empty toilet paper aisle made me wonder if I had enough.
“I bet you came in here for toilet paper,” said my favorite check-out lady as she scanned my ID for the wine. “We heard it’s out all over town. I haven’t been worried. Should I be worried?” she asked me.
“Well, we might run out of toilet paper, but I have plenty of wine and cheese!” I laughed. Then she laughed. And it was clear, we were both trying to hide our fear in this awkward situation.
“Well, good luck,” I told her as I grabbed my grocery bag. “Good luck,” she responded, as if we were both about to head into the climax of the movie, where the actors are prepared to attack the bad guy.
But this time, the bad guy is so unknown.
Maybe you are the frustrated one. The one who thinks this is all a media-hyped panic.
Or maybe you’re the one who bought the last five rolls of toilet paper.
Either way, we’re in this together. The world is in this together. Isn’t that bizarre?
I’ve been thinking about you guys. The ones who already have a weakened immune system. The ones who depend on local business to keep the lights on and the paychecks fulfilled. The ones who have four kids at home and a husband or wife who might not have a job to go to next week. The ones who have a classroom full of kids to teach and lesson plans to prepare in case the schools close down. The ones who, despite closings and delays and precautions everywhere, can’t hunker down at home because you have to take care of the sick. The ones who depend on donations and volunteers to keep everything running. The ones who are missing dream vacations, events, theater plays, sporting events, and on and on.
I’ve been thinking of you all. And praying for you all.
One thing is certain in this unknown: no one will be unscathed by this one. Even my online business was hit this week. People might be staying home, but few are reading the content. And if they are, advertisers have cut spending, so the profits are down.
It’s causing me to eat a lot of cheese.
Let’s all be gentle with each other, OK? Even if you think it’s just a hype. Even if you think there’s not enough toilet paper to survive. Even if you think we’re headed into the climax of an action movie and you aren’t sure what the outcome will be.
Let’s be kind. Let’s be hopeful. Let’s say an extra prayer that this all will be finished soon.