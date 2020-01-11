Washington, D.C., is always inspiring and beautiful, but like so many places — national parks, Disney World, Epcot Center or the Statue of Liberty — tourists are crawling over our nation’s capital like millions of bugs. I wonder how our public sites will manage crowds in the coming years.
During the Christmas holidays, I visited my daughter Sara and her family in Aldie, Va., a 50-minute (non-rush hour) drive to Washington, D.C. On Dec. 30, we headed toward the nation’s capital. By 10:30 a.m. we were strolling down Pennsylvania Avenue in drippy drizzle, headed for the National Archives.
I’ve visited Washington numerous times and lived briefly in suburban Rockville, Md., 40 years ago. It never ever gets old, but the rigorous security in place now is a bit disconcerting. It’s understandable, certainly, that ever since 9/11, visitors to every museum and indoor monument must pass bags and purses, and ultimately themselves, through metal detectors.
That requirement creates long lines that snake around buildings’ exteriors. Most lines moved reasonably well, but after lunch, when we headed to the National Air & Space Museum, that endless queue outside seemed to stretch all the way to Miami. Rather than stand in line for an hour, we scratched that off our list.
Lines circled the National African-American Museum, too, and the Natural History Museum, just like at a theme park. I shuddered when I thought about lines during the hectic spring break and the busy, sweaty summer season in Washington, D.C.
We peered down the National Mall to the Washington Monument. Seeing no lines, off we went, but when we got there, we learned that timed $1 tickets are required to get into the monument. By now, 1:30 p.m., the day’s tickets were gone. So were tickets for the next day. A sign in a window said tickets could be purchased online. That was useful information, but unfortunate for people who head to Washington from distant states expecting to casually walk into these revered places. That’s no longer guaranteed.
We enjoyed the monument anyway. The sun slid from behind clouds, the air warmed and we wandered about. We could see the distant Lincoln Memorial and the World War II Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial and, looking east, the U.S. Capitol. We watched a helicopter land at the White House. The president, perhaps?
As we walked back down the National Mall, we discovered that there was no line at the American History Museum, so we hurried in. Lines and security checks aside, we had a memorable day. That morning, after a 20-minute wait in the security line, we had spent two gripping hours inside the National Archives. We stared at the dimly lit original Constitution and the Bill of Rights, trying to decipher the archaic handwriting and studying the autographs of James Madison and Thomas Jefferson and grasping the fact that all those men actually wrote their names in ink with their human hands.
I studied these raw, wet-behind-the-ears concepts the Founding Fathers had proposed. All around me, people chattered in foreign tongues. I wondered what they were thinking. The U.S. remains a beacon of promise for so many all over the world.
History is not rusty, cobwebbed stuff. It felt new and vibrantly alive, especially as I pored over exhibits about women achieving the right to vote a century ago, the still-unratified Equal Rights Amendment and gay pride and LGBTQ efforts. This 244-year-old experiment we call American government is not finished.
Washington is beautiful, walkable, inviting, a must-see experience. On the mall, a religious organization had set up a tent. Here and there, people quietly were protesting climate change, impeachment efforts, President Trump.
But everywhere across this great land, pressing crowds are on the upswing. Head to Zion National Park in summer and you must ride through the park in air-tight buses, getting off at hiking trails only. Few private cars are allowed. A few years ago, my son and I had Thanksgiving dinner at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Crowds were so thick we could barely find a parking place.
I wonder where we are headed.
