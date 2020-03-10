I read a quote this week that made me laugh and pause. It read, “Just a warning. This week is starting with daylight saving time, has a full moon and ends with Friday the 13th. P.S.: Don’t forget to sanitize your hands. Good luck people.”
I laughed and laughed and then made a mental note to search for hand sanitizer on my next store visit.
Let’s back up to set the scene.
I’m at book club and I hear, “Kearney is out of hand sanitizer. Did you guys hear that?”
Now at this point, if you’re living under a rock (like me) you might wonder why our community is jonesing for hand sanitizer.
Could it be because we’ve all finally figured out how gross we are?
Is there a water shortage?
Do we hate bathing?
Or perhaps, worse, there’s a random, new virus oozing into our state and we’re preparing for it to hit.
“I’ll take option number four, Alex.”
My mother has been preparing me for this moment my entire life.
Mom is a retired nurse. Back in the day, when all of my friends’ mothers were sharing drinks and cookies and treats with their kids, I heard a resounding, “No, Leslie. That’s how germs are spread.”
Bathroom doors were opened with paper towels.
Seats were wiped down.
Hands were washed. Always and often.
You get the picture.
Now, don’t get the wrong image in your head. I’m a farm girl. Just because my mother was crazy about germs, doesn’t mean her daughter didn’t eat dirt.
I fed cats out of my hand.
I pulled leeches off my body after swimming in our pond. (Mom was super thrilled about that.)
I cleaned farrowing houses and scooped poop and rolled around in the mud. Literally.
And, yet, I did not drink out of my mother’s cup.
I sent mom a text-message this week when I heard the news.
“Mom, did you hear that Kearney is out of hand sanitizer?” I asked.
“Soap and water,” she responded.
A few moments later I received another text.
“Soap and water!”
Emphasis on that exclamation point at the end.
Got it, mom. I will continue to wash my hands with soap and water. I will continue to open bathroom doors with a paper towel. I will continue to banish my children from drinking out of my cups.
I’m choosing to believe we will all be OK, friends. Even with a shortage of hand sanitizer. But make sure you wash your hands. Shouldn’t we be doing that anyway? You already do, right? Don’t answer that.
But daylight saving time, that full moon and Friday the 13th? You’re on your own there.