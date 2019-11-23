The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Water Conservation Incentive Program is intended to address three groundwater management issues: ensuring sustainability of groundwater supplies, protecting streamflows from diminishment due to groundwater pumping and improving groundwater quality.
The goal of this voluntary program is to reduce groundwater pumping and increase irrigation water use efficiency in the district’s three counties, Gosper, Phelps and Kearney.
Tri-Basin launched the WCIP earlier this year for groundwater irrigators.
In 2020, the program will expand to encourage irrigators with surface water turnouts and groundwater wells on parcels where the water sources are comingled to use canal water rather than pump groundwater. This will reduce the volume of groundwater pumped while also increasing groundwater recharge.
Tri-Basin will offer five-year contracts to Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District customers and landowners who have individual surface water rights.
Because NRD funds are limited, a maximum of 8,000 acres in contracts can be approved. Individual landowners cannot enroll more than 320 total acres in the WCIP.
If applications exceed the total acres allowed, a ranking system will be used to select the applications approved. Those from landowners with flowmeters currently in place will be favored.
Enrollment opened Oct. 25 and runs through March 20, 2020, or until the WCIP acre enrollment limit is reached. If that occurs, water savings in the district could reach 7,500 acre-feet per year.
This new option is an addition to Tri-Basin’s existing WCIP focused on groundwater irrigators. Those incentives likely will be most attractive to owners of land in phase two and phase three groundwater quantity management areas within the NRD.
Water-use reductions should be greatest where the need is greatest. There are approximately 30,000 certified irrigated acres in the three townships under phase two and three water management rules.
In exchange for their participation, landowners will be paid up to $5 for the equivalent of 1 acre-inch of water credit per acre, per year. They also have the opportunity to sell additional credits to the NRD at a set price.
In addition to NRD purchases, landowners may sell water credits on the open market at any agreed-upon price. However, private transactions require NRD board approval.
Tri-Basin will maintain an “electronic bulletin board” to assist in making connections between buyers and sellers.
Landowners also will be granted flexibility to irrigate any acres within enrolled parcels and to share (pool) allocations between parcels. Pooling agreements will be required to share allocations between parcels that are under different ownership.
Get more specific information about WCIP at www.tribasinnrd.org.
John Thorburn is general manager of the Holdrege-based Tri-Basin Natural Resources District.
