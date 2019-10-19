Unfortunately for our beloved plants but good for our Husker football team, there was more than one type of frost in Nebraska last week.
On Oct. 10, the temperature dropped to 32 degrees, and the night of Oct. 11, it dropped to 25 degrees. The average frost date for this area is around Oct. 15, so we are right on time this year. Last year around this time the east side of Nebraska also was seeing snow, so it could be worse.
First let’s look at what frost actually does to the plant. Plants are made of millions and millions of cells. The outside two layers of cells are called the cell wall and the cell membrane. The cell wall provides support and structure, to make up for plants not having bones. The cell membrane is more like a zip-top bag. It can let things in and out, but is overall pretty waterproof. It chooses what can leave and enter the cell.
Plants are made of around 90 percent water. When water freezes and ice forms, it forms crystals. This crystals stack on each other to form larger crystals. When plants aren’t given the opportunity to “winterize” themselves, there still is a lot of water in the cells. The ice crystals form in the cells, and when the ice melts, the cells collapse. It’s like having a zip-top bag full of water and pushing pencils through the sides of the bag. While the pencils still are in the bag, the water stays in. But as soon as you start removing the pencils, all of the water rushes out and the bag, or the cell membrane, no longer can serve its purpose. The cells collapse and die, turning the plant black with dead cells.
Frost almost never is a great thing for plants, but the frost injury severity is dependent on two factors. The first is how fast the temperature drops. If the temperature slowly gets cold over a period of time, the plants have time to adjust and “winterize” themselves. If the temperature drops suddenly, the plant hasn’t had time to remove at least some of the water from the cell. The water expands and the cell shatters. This can be seen in trees that have had frost crack occur.
The second component to frost injury is how long the temperatures are below freezing. A few minutes is not going to do much more than kill the edges of the leaves, whereas four hours below freezing and that plant is going to be having a bad day.
There are a few ways that you can protect plants from frost. Watering the soil will help, as water holds heat better than dry soil. Plants also can be covered with old sheets to help hold in the heat.
Commercial operations handle frost advisories a little bit differently than homeowners. You may have seen the orange groves in Florida covered in ice several years ago. Believe it or not, the layer of ice is actually an intentional decision. By turning the sprinklers on and coating the plants in a layer of ice can prevent frost damage. This is because as the water changes from liquid to solid, it releases heat. This heat is what prevents the fruit from freezing. The key is to leave the sprinklers on until the ice has melted. If there is no ice forming, no heat is being released, and the fruit will freeze.
Living in Nebraska, we never know what Mother Nature has in store for us. We could have snow next week, or decent weather until Thanksgiving, but when in doubt, protect the plants.
Contact Miranda Earnest at the Buffalo County Extension Office, 308-236-1235 or mearnest2@unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.