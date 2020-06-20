A wise friend of mine says history books are written by the winners. That’s true in this nation’s 244-year history, too. I’ve thought about this a lot lately as protests continue around the country following the death three weeks ago of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police.
The Kearney pastors who planned Friday evening’s United Prayer for Racial Reconciliation at Yanney Heritage Park realize that too, I think. They acted out of pride, and with sorrow for those in sociological pain.
Living in rural New Mexico for four years, I learned about interracial conflicts between native people and the conquering Spaniards that I never learned in school. As I began to see American history through native eyes, July 4 was never quite the same.
I’ve toured the mesa-top pueblo of Acoma, where the Spanish and the native people had a wobbly coexistence until a three-day battle in 1599, won by the Spanish. The Spanish already had enslaved many Indians and ordered them to work in the silver mines, but after that battle, Conquistador Juan de Onate ordered men to 20 years of servitude. He cut off one foot of every man older than age 25.
Then he ordered them to build the San Estevan del Rey mission church, an enormous adobe structure that is the only Native American structure on the register of National Trust for Historic Preservation. People in Acoma consider it a cultural treasure because their ancestors built it.
Outside the pueblo of Ohkay Owingeh near Espanola, N.M., two hours northwest of Acoma, there’s a statue of de Onate. In 1997, someone chopped off its left foot. The government restored that foot at a cost of $10,000, but a few days ago, worried authorities took that statue down and hid it because angry people are marching in New Mexico after Floyd’s death, too.
Nebraska novelist Willa Cather’s classic novel “Death Comes to the Archbishop,” includes Acoma history, but some New Mexicans find fault with Cather for writing from an Anglo viewpoint.
In Taos Pueblo, now a World Heritage site, I heard a native man talk about how Spanish colonial invaders, including the man’s long-ago relatives, were forced to confess the Catholic faith. If they did not, they were killed. Those who confessed in order to stay alive did not discard their native faith. They kept it alive in secret. Today, the Catholic church in Taos Pueblo bears statues of both the Virgin Mary and the Corn Mother.
New Mexico has 23 native pueblos that the Spanish renamed for saints in the 1600s, but today, tribes are reinstituting their native names. Ohkay Owingeh, for example, used to be St. John.
Stories are rampant in northwestern New Mexico about the Spanish cruelties. About the band of Indians who stayed on top of a rock and managed to outwit Spanish soldiers who waited for them down at the bottom.
Indians in San Ildefonso are angry because their homeland ran west to mountains, but Uncle Sam snatched much of it when he decided to build atomic bombs in nearby Los Alamos.
Native Americans populated this entire nation until Europeans settled here and defeated them. Many struggle with the same discriminatory issues that infuriate African Americans. Their roots are different; Indian tribes arrived here centuries before African Americans were brought involuntarily as slaves.
But the bottom line is the same in majority-white America: a different color and different culture equals second-class treatment.
Beyond the marches, many sincere white people care deeply, but few know what to do. Attend rallies? Join interracial discussion groups? Hold public prayer gatherings like Kearney pastors did Friday night?
A few years ago, back in Abiquiu, N.M., I heard a scholar from North Carolina advocate that all the land that was taken from the Indians — which is the entire United States — ought to be given back.
“What happens then?” someone asked. The speaker had no answer.
These issues are deep, divisive, fuzzy and multilayered. We cannot delete the past. This will be resolved only when we focus on defining these gaps and closing them once and for all.