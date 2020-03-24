In a time of great concern for public health, the abortion industry is shamelessly using the coronoavirus pandemic to try to expand abortion.
So when the Trump Administration allowed for doctors to treat patients through video instead of in person due to the virus, the abortion industry complained that it was not included. They want to dispense the abortion pill without seeing the patient in person. Pure evil!
And, once again, in this time of crisis, the abortion industry shamelessly wants to use this national emergency declaration to suspend the law that bans experimentation using fetal tissue from aborted babies so that a cure could be found. Evil!
And when hospitals have postponed elective surgeries to be better able to handle the crisis, we have American medical groups, like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists saying that abortions still should be performed. They believe it’s “essential care.”
So here we are. A nation going through a physical crisis but clearly we are in far worse shape morally. Allowing, advocating and performing abortions comes with consequences. There are consequences to sins and I hope our nation figures this out during this crisis. We should not be blaming God for the virus but think of it as our own fault because we have neglected God, and the grave sins our nation is immersed in, like abortion, that kills more people in five days than the virus has killed worldwide.
Yes sin has consequences!
Michael Rachiele, Prairie Village, Kan.